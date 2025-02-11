CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL Limited (CSL.AX, CSLLY) announced a reported net profit after tax of US$2.01 billion for the six-months ended 31 December 2024, up 7% on a constant currency basis. Net profit after tax adjusted was US$2.07 billion, up 5% on a constant currency basis to US$2.11 billion.Total revenue for the period grew to US$8.48 billion from US$8.05 billion in the prior year.The interim dividend of US$1.30 per share or approximately A$2.08 is expected to be paid on 9 April 2025.The company said it is in a strong position to deliver annualized double-digit earnings growth over the medium term.For fiscal year 2025, the company projects revenue growth to be approximately 5%-7% over fiscal year 2024 at constant currency. Annual net profit after tax adjusted is anticipated to be in the range of approximately US$3.2 billion to US$3.3 billion at constant currency, representing growth over fiscal year 2024 of approximately 10%-13%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX