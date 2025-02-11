Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of L1X (Layer One X) on February 11, 2025. The L1X/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/l1x_usdt) is now available for trading on LBank Exchange.

Layer One X (L1X) is a fourth-generation decentralized platform designed to make interoperability between blockchains seamless and efficient. It allows developers to create new multi-chain applications or extend existing ones with cross-chain capabilities. It provides interoperability across evm and altvm networks. L1X has over 260,000 community members across its socials.

In the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, cross-chain interoperability has emerged as a crucial innovation to overcome early limitations such as isolated networks and scalability challenges. As industries like finance, healthcare, transportation, gaming, and digital identification continue to explore blockchain's transformative potential, projects are increasingly focused on creating bridges between disparate systems. This push for interconnected solutions is aimed at ensuring that blockchain can not only handle growing transaction loads but also integrate seamlessly across diverse platforms, paving the way for a more connected and equitable digital future.

LayerOneX: Bridging the Blockchain Divide with Lightning-Fast, Bridgeless Interoperability

LayerOneX (L1X) stands at the forefront of this revolution as a groundbreaking interoperable layer-1 blockchain designed to make cross-chain technology and decentralized networks accessible to everyone. L1X is built on the principle of collaboration - enabling various chains to communicate and operate together. Its architecture empowers developers to build safe and scalable decentralized applications while supporting both native L1X projects and established Web3 ecosystems, thereby advancing the broader vision of interconnected blockchain networks.

At the core of L1X's design is an uncompromising focus on scalability and speed. L1X leverages mobile-enabled devices (MED) for transaction validation and script execution. This innovative mechanism harnesses the decentralized power of over 10,000 validators, aiming to ensure robust network performance.

Further distinguishing its technology, L1X employs a sophisticated consensus mechanism based on random group formation and leader node selection. The network's reliance on a vast array of mobile-enabled validators not only enhances its security and scalability but also democratizes the validation process. Moreover, L1X's versatile framework extends into practical applications - ranging from decentralized finance and secure healthcare data exchange to innovative gaming experiences with true in-game asset ownership and the establishment of a universal decentralized identity (UDI)-demonstrating its far-reaching impact across multiple industries.

Underpinning the L1X ecosystem is a meticulously crafted tokenomics model that blends insights from game theory, market design, contract theory, monetary economics, and social choice. With a hard cap of 1 billion tokens, the L1X coin is central to the platform's functionality, serving as the key resource for executing transactions and scripts, facilitating liquidity through decentralized pools, and empowering users to participate in governance and rule updates. The token distribution strategy is carefully divided among the core team, private investors and advisors, public sale participants, and treasury initiatives. Specific allocations include 5% for a Certificate Stabilisation Pool, 12.50% for X-Perks, 5% each for Marketing, Advisor, Developer, and Validator Pools, 20% for Presale, 22.50% for the Team Pool, and 20% dedicated to Growth initiatives.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

