CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.5629 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5634.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 85.42 and 1.8297 from Monday's closing quotes of 85.52 and 1.8283, respectively.The kiwi edged down to 1.1136 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1128.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro and 1.12 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX