DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported that its adjusted EBIT before non-recurring effect for the first quarter of financial year 2024/25 rose 12.8% to 279 million euros from last year.Quarterly sales increased by 9.5% year-on-year to 7.6 billion euros. This represents currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth, before IAS 29 adjustments.The company said it is well on track to fulfil its communicated medium-term targets. Looking ahead, the company expects a moderate increase in currency and portfolio-adjusted total sales, with contribution from all segments. The company also projects significant increase in adjusted EBIT, driven by DACH and Western/Southern Europe segments.