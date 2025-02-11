Anzeige
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
11.02.25
08:01 Uhr
23,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.02.2025
Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

11 February 2025

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

Directorate Change


(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2026

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), the Company announces that Ms Claire Whittet has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee with effect from 10 February 2025.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey)

Limited Enquiries:
Company website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Media Enquiries - Burson Buchanan

Charles Ryland / Henry Wilson / Samuel Adams

charles.ryland@buchanancomms.co.uk / Tel: Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5000

henry.wilson@buchanancomms.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5111

samuel.adams@buchanancomms.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0)20 7466 5162


