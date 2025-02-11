Third Point Investors Ltd - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11
11 February 2025
Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")
Directorate Change
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/02/2026
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), the Company announces that Ms Claire Whittet has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee with effect from 10 February 2025.
