The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a second interim dividend of 1.05 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2025, payable on 30 May 2025 to shareholders on the register on 21 March 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 20 March 2025.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 11 April 2025.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

11 February 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45