Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 10 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 40,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 335.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 330.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 334.3811p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,143,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,903,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.3811p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 351 330.50 08:32:55 00073558653TRLO0 XLON 600 330.50 08:32:55 00073558652TRLO0 XLON 1097 333.00 09:10:00 00073560068TRLO0 XLON 1048 332.00 09:15:08 00073560190TRLO0 XLON 251 331.00 09:24:37 00073560453TRLO0 XLON 250 331.00 09:24:37 00073560452TRLO0 XLON 499 331.00 09:24:37 00073560451TRLO0 XLON 25 331.00 09:24:37 00073560450TRLO0 XLON 192 331.50 10:10:57 00073561642TRLO0 XLON 192 331.50 10:22:27 00073561867TRLO0 XLON 59 334.00 10:42:03 00073562462TRLO0 XLON 1016 334.00 10:42:03 00073562463TRLO0 XLON 1022 334.00 10:45:36 00073562566TRLO0 XLON 477 335.00 11:45:20 00073563778TRLO0 XLON 525 335.00 11:45:24 00073563779TRLO0 XLON 275 335.00 11:45:24 00073563780TRLO0 XLON 643 335.00 11:45:24 00073563782TRLO0 XLON 1089 334.50 11:45:24 00073563781TRLO0 XLON 900 333.50 12:02:32 00073564140TRLO0 XLON 18 334.00 12:17:40 00073564436TRLO0 XLON 1000 334.00 12:17:40 00073564435TRLO0 XLON 961 334.50 12:20:41 00073564537TRLO0 XLON 121 334.00 12:22:12 00073564562TRLO0 XLON 959 334.00 12:35:04 00073564862TRLO0 XLON 873 334.00 12:35:04 00073564861TRLO0 XLON 151 334.00 12:35:04 00073564863TRLO0 XLON 1047 335.00 12:45:01 00073565190TRLO0 XLON 5 334.00 12:59:41 00073565612TRLO0 XLON 1026 335.00 14:41:15 00073569687TRLO0 XLON 1125 335.00 14:41:15 00073569688TRLO0 XLON 563 335.00 14:41:15 00073569689TRLO0 XLON 170 335.00 14:41:15 00073569690TRLO0 XLON 170 335.00 14:41:15 00073569691TRLO0 XLON 917 335.00 14:41:15 00073569692TRLO0 XLON 28 335.00 14:41:15 00073569693TRLO0 XLON 1094 335.00 14:41:15 00073569694TRLO0 XLON 1005 335.00 14:41:15 00073569695TRLO0 XLON 1088 335.00 14:41:15 00073569696TRLO0 XLON 566 335.00 14:46:38 00073570236TRLO0 XLON 501 335.00 14:46:38 00073570237TRLO0 XLON 5 335.00 14:46:39 00073570238TRLO0 XLON 1003 334.50 14:46:39 00073570239TRLO0 XLON 704 335.00 15:40:20 00073573712TRLO0 XLON 403 335.00 15:40:20 00073573713TRLO0 XLON 1120 335.00 15:40:20 00073573714TRLO0 XLON 1015 335.00 15:40:20 00073573715TRLO0 XLON 347 335.00 15:40:20 00073573716TRLO0 XLON 250 335.00 15:40:20 00073573717TRLO0 XLON 483 335.00 15:40:20 00073573718TRLO0 XLON 1001 335.00 15:40:20 00073573719TRLO0 XLON 952 335.00 15:40:20 00073573720TRLO0 XLON 930 335.00 15:40:20 00073573721TRLO0 XLON 1021 335.00 15:40:20 00073573722TRLO0 XLON 992 335.00 15:40:20 00073573723TRLO0 XLON 62 335.00 15:42:20 00073573884TRLO0 XLON 32 335.00 15:42:20 00073573885TRLO0 XLON 292 335.00 15:42:20 00073573886TRLO0 XLON 107 335.00 15:42:20 00073573887TRLO0 XLON 112 335.00 15:42:20 00073573888TRLO0 XLON 997 334.50 15:46:20 00073574084TRLO0 XLON 673 334.50 15:52:21 00073574397TRLO0 XLON 315 334.50 15:52:21 00073574396TRLO0 XLON 107 335.00 15:55:59 00073574883TRLO0 XLON 68 335.00 15:55:59 00073574884TRLO0 XLON 250 335.00 15:57:10 00073574985TRLO0 XLON 250 335.00 15:57:10 00073574986TRLO0 XLON 462 335.00 15:57:10 00073574987TRLO0 XLON 961 334.50 15:57:11 00073574989TRLO0 XLON 390 335.00 15:57:11 00073574990TRLO0 XLON 121 335.00 15:57:11 00073574991TRLO0 XLON 109 335.00 15:57:11 00073574992TRLO0 XLON 281 335.00 15:57:11 00073574993TRLO0 XLON 43 335.00 15:57:11 00073574994TRLO0 XLON 243 334.50 16:14:24 00073576747TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

