DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 10 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            40,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            335.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            330.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            334.3811p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,143,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,903,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.3811p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
351                330.50      08:32:55          00073558653TRLO0      XLON 
600                330.50      08:32:55          00073558652TRLO0      XLON 
1097               333.00      09:10:00          00073560068TRLO0      XLON 
1048               332.00      09:15:08          00073560190TRLO0      XLON 
251                331.00      09:24:37          00073560453TRLO0      XLON 
250                331.00      09:24:37          00073560452TRLO0      XLON 
499                331.00      09:24:37          00073560451TRLO0      XLON 
25                331.00      09:24:37          00073560450TRLO0      XLON 
192                331.50      10:10:57          00073561642TRLO0      XLON 
192                331.50      10:22:27          00073561867TRLO0      XLON 
59                334.00      10:42:03          00073562462TRLO0      XLON 
1016               334.00      10:42:03          00073562463TRLO0      XLON 
1022               334.00      10:45:36          00073562566TRLO0      XLON 
477                335.00      11:45:20          00073563778TRLO0      XLON 
525                335.00      11:45:24          00073563779TRLO0      XLON 
275                335.00      11:45:24          00073563780TRLO0      XLON 
643                335.00      11:45:24          00073563782TRLO0      XLON 
1089               334.50      11:45:24          00073563781TRLO0      XLON 
900                333.50      12:02:32          00073564140TRLO0      XLON 
18                334.00      12:17:40          00073564436TRLO0      XLON 
1000               334.00      12:17:40          00073564435TRLO0      XLON 
961                334.50      12:20:41          00073564537TRLO0      XLON 
121                334.00      12:22:12          00073564562TRLO0      XLON 
959                334.00      12:35:04          00073564862TRLO0      XLON 
873                334.00      12:35:04          00073564861TRLO0      XLON 
151                334.00      12:35:04          00073564863TRLO0      XLON 
1047               335.00      12:45:01          00073565190TRLO0      XLON 
5                 334.00      12:59:41          00073565612TRLO0      XLON 
1026               335.00      14:41:15          00073569687TRLO0      XLON 
1125               335.00      14:41:15          00073569688TRLO0      XLON 
563                335.00      14:41:15          00073569689TRLO0      XLON 
170                335.00      14:41:15          00073569690TRLO0      XLON 
170                335.00      14:41:15          00073569691TRLO0      XLON 
917                335.00      14:41:15          00073569692TRLO0      XLON 
28                335.00      14:41:15          00073569693TRLO0      XLON 
1094               335.00      14:41:15          00073569694TRLO0      XLON 
1005               335.00      14:41:15          00073569695TRLO0      XLON 
1088               335.00      14:41:15          00073569696TRLO0      XLON 
566                335.00      14:46:38          00073570236TRLO0      XLON 
501                335.00      14:46:38          00073570237TRLO0      XLON 
5                 335.00      14:46:39          00073570238TRLO0      XLON 
1003               334.50      14:46:39          00073570239TRLO0      XLON 
704                335.00      15:40:20          00073573712TRLO0      XLON 
403                335.00      15:40:20          00073573713TRLO0      XLON 
1120               335.00      15:40:20          00073573714TRLO0      XLON 
1015               335.00      15:40:20          00073573715TRLO0      XLON 
347                335.00      15:40:20          00073573716TRLO0      XLON 
250                335.00      15:40:20          00073573717TRLO0      XLON 
483                335.00      15:40:20          00073573718TRLO0      XLON 
1001               335.00      15:40:20          00073573719TRLO0      XLON 
952                335.00      15:40:20          00073573720TRLO0      XLON 
930                335.00      15:40:20          00073573721TRLO0      XLON 
1021               335.00      15:40:20          00073573722TRLO0      XLON 
992                335.00      15:40:20          00073573723TRLO0      XLON 
62                335.00      15:42:20          00073573884TRLO0      XLON 
32                335.00      15:42:20          00073573885TRLO0      XLON 
292                335.00      15:42:20          00073573886TRLO0      XLON 
107                335.00      15:42:20          00073573887TRLO0      XLON 
112                335.00      15:42:20          00073573888TRLO0      XLON 
997                334.50      15:46:20          00073574084TRLO0      XLON 
673                334.50      15:52:21          00073574397TRLO0      XLON 
315                334.50      15:52:21          00073574396TRLO0      XLON 
107                335.00      15:55:59          00073574883TRLO0      XLON 
68                335.00      15:55:59          00073574884TRLO0      XLON 
250                335.00      15:57:10          00073574985TRLO0      XLON 
250                335.00      15:57:10          00073574986TRLO0      XLON 
462                335.00      15:57:10          00073574987TRLO0      XLON 
961                334.50      15:57:11          00073574989TRLO0      XLON 
390                335.00      15:57:11          00073574990TRLO0      XLON 
121                335.00      15:57:11          00073574991TRLO0      XLON 
109                335.00      15:57:11          00073574992TRLO0      XLON 
281                335.00      15:57:11          00073574993TRLO0      XLON 
43                335.00      15:57:11          00073574994TRLO0      XLON 
243                334.50      16:14:24          00073576747TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375532 
EQS News ID:  2084025 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084025&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
