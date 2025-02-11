Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 February to 07 February 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/02/2025
FR0010313833
5000
74,3085
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
75,5543
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
75,9906
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
06/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
78,9298
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
80,6023
XPAR
TOTAL
19 000
76,8585
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
