In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 February to 07 February 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/02/2025 FR0010313833 5000 74,3085 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 75,5543 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 75,9906 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 06/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 78,9298 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 07/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 80,6023 XPAR TOTAL 19 000 76,8585

