Usercentrics, the leading European privacy tech company, has announced that it has surpassed 100,000 paying B2B customers as brands embrace privacy-first strategies to meet regulations and respond to evolving consumer expectations.

With nearly 80% of the world's population now covered by some form of data privacy law, companies worldwide are adopting a forward-thinking approach, leveraging Privacy-Led Marketing to differentiate themselves, foster stronger customer engagement, and build a solid foundation of trust.

In 2025, several new pieces of legislation come into force, which are set to further shape the global privacy landscape. In response to this, Usercentrics is now supporting over 600,000 organisations worldwide through both its freemium and paid-for service. Companies using Usercentrics to meet the growing demand for Privacy-Led Marketing include SMBs and Enterprise organizations such as Daimler Truck AG and Konica Minolta.

With the dual-forces of regulation and consumer awareness driving businesses to move towards privacy-first solutions, Usercentrics has seen a record year of growth, reporting a 65% year-on-year revenue increase (beating revenue forecasts shared early last year in a previous press release). The company is thus further strengthening its global market leadership, and is currently investing in its expansion into the North American market to meet its growing demand for data privacy tech, especially as consumers there demand it more and more.

"Our success in 2024 is a direct reflection of us building a strong team, strategy, and execution, and also on the market's transformation," said Donna Dror, CEO of Usercentrics. "In 2025, we're driven to continue our strong growth trajectory. Looking ahead, we are committed to innovation by expanding our solutions and partnerships to meet the growing demand for privacy-first strategies globally."

