Munich-based IT service provider Cancom has reported mixed financial results for fiscal year 2024, with operational performance falling short of market expectations despite some positive indicators. The company's EBITDA declined by more than two percent to €113.1 million, landing at the lower end of its previously adjusted forecast range of €112-130 million. However, revenue showed strong growth, increasing by 14.4 percent to €1.74 billion, while gross profit rose impressively by 19.1 percent to €693.3 million. Operating cash flow demonstrated particularly robust performance, more than doubling to €192.9 million compared to the previous year.

Market Response and Ownership Changes

The company's stock has shown signs of recovery, trading at €25.22 with a modest 0.3 percent increase. While this represents a significant improvement from November 2024's low of €21.22, it remains well below the July peak of €34.00. In a notable development, UBS Group AG has increased its stake in Cancom to 3.01 percent of voting rights, with total exposure reaching 3.24 percent through various instruments. Analysts maintain an average price target of €29.20, suggesting potential upside from current levels.

