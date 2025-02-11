

?For immediate release?- 11 February 2025 Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 9878.HK) * * * HTD SaaS+ Platform Achieve Full Integration with DeepSeek Support the Smart Development of Family-run Retail Stores in Suburban and Rural areas in China (11 February 2025, Hong Kong) Huitongda Network Co., Ltd (9878.HK), a leading commerce and service platform dedicated to serving business customers in China's retail market, recently announced that its cloud-based SaaS+ Platform, "HTD SaaS+", has achieved full integration with DeepSeek, the open-source, cost-effective generative AI that could greatly facilitate offline family-run retail stores operations in suburban and rural areas in China. Bringing Powerful AI Engine to Family-run Retail Stores in China By bridging with DeepSeek, the Group's "HTD SaaS+" empowers its member stores to make smarter business decisions and improve operating efficiency. Notable improvements were seen in its AI shopping guide and AI private domain traffic CRM functions, with precise profiling leading to more frequent consumption, higher customer stickiness, and a 20% increase in recommended product adoption rate, and an improved engagement system leading to low-cost, streamlined operations but with customized experiences, promoting family-run retail stores to effectively retain and acquire customers. The current service upgrade has been extended to aspects including "digital management", "intelligent services", "marketing services", "supply chain optimization", and "omni-channel expansion", essentially covering the fundamental AI needs of family-run retail stores from procurement, marketing, to customer service and after-sales. In the future, the Group intends to further expand the use of large-scale modeling technologies, by introducing additional SaaS tools that cater to the specific needs and characteristics of the rural economy in China, and help family-run retail stores to achieve intelligent and automated shop operations. Huitongda to Promote a Demand-Pull Supply Chain In 2024, Huitongda officially announced its "industrial upgrade" strategy, looking to tap into new product categories, open up new distribution channels, and explore new business models. The introduction of DeepSeek not only provides great convenience to its member shops, but the increasingly accurate customer profiling and predictive models would also significantly enhance supply chain agility, pushing Huitongda closer to its end goal of creating a demand-pull supply chain for family-run retail stores in China. With the help of the operating data from its extensive member store network, the Group expects further efficiency enhancement in product R&D and distribution across niche sectors such as household appliances, consumer electronics, liquor and beverages, and daily necessities. The Group is also looking to collaborate with local governments and leading enterprises in deploying AI technologies to agricultural products and other rural resources, contributing to rural advancement in China, while further establishing Huitongda as the leading commerce service provider for business customers among suburban and rural markets in China.

- End - About Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Huitongda Network (9878.HK) is a leading commerce and service platform dedicated to serving business customers in China's retail market. Supported by its established e-commerce platform and SaaS solutions, expansive brands and wholesaler network, strong fulfilment and logistics capability, and localized servicing team, the Group is able to provide one-stop product and operation solutions for family-run retail stores in China, creating a unique digital ecosystem and business opportunities in China's suburban and rural areas. As of June 30, 2024, Huitongda has established a retail ecosystem covering 21 provinces and municipalities, with more than 25,000 villages and towns and 246,000 member stores in China. The Company was listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) on February 18, 2022. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Huitongda Network Co., Ltd.. For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Telephone: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 pr@dlkadvisory.com



