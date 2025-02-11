DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2702768 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN Sequence No.: 375566 EQS News ID: 2084191 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084191&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)