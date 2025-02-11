DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.1899 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19553842 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 375600 EQS News ID: 2084261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 11, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)