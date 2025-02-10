Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

Record total quarterly revenue, up 33% year over year, and record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA
Doubles previous stock repurchase program to $200 million
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
"Harmonic achieved record quarterly total company revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with both Broadband and Video revenue exceeding expectations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "The strong performance in Broadband demonstrates our ability to scale to our customers' needs and our technology leadership has never been stronger, leaving us well-positioned to take advantage of expected long-term growth in broadband DOCSIS 4.0 and Fiber."
"Our prudent 2025 Broadband revenue guidance reflects shifts in customer deployment timing as operators transition to Unified DOCSIS 4.0. These trends are industry-wide and we believe they are short-term in nature," said Walter Jankovic, chief financial officer of Harmonic. "We remain confident in our long-term outlook and expect to resume above market growth in 2026 as adoption of DOCSIS 4.0 accelerates and cable capital spending returns to its long-term growth trajectory. Additionally, our board of directors has authorized a new three-year, $200 million share repurchase program, reflecting our confidence in the Company's strong continued profitability and free cash flow generation. We intend to opportunistically repurchase our shares when we believe that our stock is undervalued relative to the strength of our business, thereby creating value for our long-term shareholders."
Q4 Financial and Business Highlights
Financial
- Revenue: $222.2 million, compared to $167.1 million in the prior year period
- Broadband segment revenue: $171.0 million, compared to $115.2 million in the prior year period
- Video segment revenue: $51.1 million, compared to $51.9 million in the prior year period
- Gross margin: 56.1% for both GAAP and non-GAAP, compared to GAAP 49.0% and non-GAAP 49.3% in the prior year period
- Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 52.7% compared to 42.4% in the prior year period
- Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 67.4% compared to 64.6% in the prior year period
- Operating income: GAAP income $52.9 million and non-GAAP income $63.1 million, compared to GAAP income $9.6 million and non-GAAP income $18.9 million in the prior year period
- Net income: GAAP net income $38.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, compared to GAAP net income $83.8 million and non-GAAP net income $14.7 million in the prior year period
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $71.8 million income compared to $21.7 million income in the prior year period
- Net income per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.32 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.72 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13 in the prior year period
- Cash: $101.5 million, compared to $84.3 million in the prior year period
Business
- Commercially deployed our cOS solution with 127 customers, serving 33.3 million cable modems
- Largest installed base of DOCSIS 4.0 and now engaged with 10 Tier 1 operators on Unified DOCSIS 4.0
- Increased Q4 2024 rest-of-world Broadband sales by over 50% from prior quarter, and won five new customers including Blue Stream Fiber (USA) and IPKO (Europe)
- Formed exclusive technology collaboration with Sercomm to advance DOCSIS 4.0 unified technologies
- Video SaaS (VOS360) is now qualified on a fourth cloud platform with Akamai Cloud Computing; additionally, Akamai has selected Harmonic as the technology vendor for one of their video streaming services
Share Repurchase Program
Harmonic also announced today that its board of directors has terminated the Company's existing stock repurchase program and authorized a new program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through February 2028. The Company intends to fund the share repurchases from cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases and 10b5-1 trading plans, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the price of Harmonic's common stock, business and market conditions, corporate regulatory requirements, strategic opportunities and other factors. The stock repurchase program does not commit Harmonic to acquire any particular amounts of its common stock, and the program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.
Select Financial Information
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Key Financial Results
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
Net revenue
$ 222.2
$ 195.8
$ 167.1
*
*
*
Net income
$ 38.1
$ 21.7
$ 83.8
$ 52.4
$ 29.9
$ 14.7
Net income per share
$ 0.32
$ 0.19
$ 0.72
$ 0.45
$ 0.26
$ 0.13
Other Financial Information
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2023
(Unaudited, in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1)
$ 71.8
$ 43.4
$ 21.7
Bookings for the quarter
$ 150.0
$ 171.4
$ 196.5
Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end
$ 496.3
$ 584.7
$ 653.2
Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end
$ 101.5
$ 58.2
$ 84.3
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.
* Not applicable
Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."
Financial Guidance
Q1 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance
(Unaudited, in millions, except
Low
High
Broadband
Video
Total
Broadband
Video
Total
Net revenue
$ 80
$ 40
$ 120
$ 90
$ 45
$ 135
Gross margin %
55.8 %
57.0 %
Gross profit
$ 67
$ 77
Tax rate
19 %
19 %
Net income (loss)
$ (6)
$ 1
Net income (loss) per share
$ (0.05)
$ 0.01
Shares (1)
117.4
118.5
(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).
2025 GAAP Financial Guidance
(Unaudited, in millions, except
Low
High
Broadband
Video
Total
Broadband
Video
Total
Net revenue
$ 400
$ 185
$ 585
$ 450
$ 195
$ 645
Gross margin %
54.5 %
57.1 %
Gross profit
$ 319
$ 368
Tax rate
19 %
19 %
Net income
$ 22
$ 53
Net income per share
$ 0.19
$ 0.45
Shares (1)
119.1
119.1
(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).
Q1 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
(Unaudited, in millions, except
Low
High
Broadband
Video
Total
Broadband
Video
Total
Gross margin %
52.0 %
64.0 %
56.0 %
54.0 %
65.0 %
57.7 %
Gross profit
$ 42
$ 26
$ 68
$ 49
$ 29
$ 78
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 9
$ -
$ 9
$ 15
$ 2
$ 17
Tax rate
20 %
20 %
Net income per share
$ 0.02
$ 0.08
Shares (3)
118.5
118.5
(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.
(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).
2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
(Unaudited, in millions, except
Low
High
Broadband
Video
Total
Broadband
Video
Total
Gross margin %
51.0 %
63.0 %
54.8 %
54.0 %
65.0 %
57.3 %
Gross profit
$ 204
$ 117
$ 321
$ 243
$ 127
$ 370
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$ 77
$ 8
$ 85
$ 106
$ 17
$ 123
Tax rate
20 %
20 %
Net income per share
$ 0.43
$ 0.68
Shares (3)
119.1
119.1
(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.
(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).
Conference Call Information
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 101,457
$ 84,269
Restricted cash
332
-
Accounts receivable, net
178,013
141,531
Inventories
64,004
83,982
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,270
20,950
Total current assets
366,076
330,732
Property and equipment, net
26,823
36,683
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,411
20,817
Goodwill
236,876
239,150
Deferred income taxes
121,028
104,707
Other non-current assets
33,292
36,117
Total assets
$ 796,506
$ 768,206
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Convertible debt
$ -
$ 114,880
Current portion of long-term debt
2,194
-
Current portion of other borrowings
4,941
4,918
Accounts payable
35,250
38,562
Deferred revenue
47,069
46,217
Operating lease liabilities
5,675
6,793
Other current liabilities
72,440
61,024
Total current liabilities
167,569
272,394
Long-term debt
112,084
-
Other long-term borrowings
8,694
10,495
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
14,727
18,965
Other non-current liabilities
28,174
29,478
Total liabilities
331,248
331,332
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 116,735 and 112,407 shares
117
112
Additional paid-in capital
2,432,733
2,405,043
Accumulated deficit
(1,953,495)
(1,962,575)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,097)
(5,706)
Total stockholders' equity
465,258
436,874
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 796,506
$ 768,206
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Revenue:
Appliance and integration
$ 177,914
$ 125,197
$ 507,378
$ 435,878
SaaS and service
44,252
41,895
171,344
172,029
Total net revenue
222,166
167,092
678,722
607,907
Cost of revenue:
Appliance and integration
84,072
70,596
255,707
236,773
SaaS and service
13,443
14,629
57,094
58,589
Total cost of revenue
97,515
85,225
312,801
295,362
Total gross profit
124,651
81,867
365,921
312,545
Operating expenses:
Research and development
31,413
30,252
120,975
126,282
Selling, general and administrative
38,587
41,982
153,124
163,282
Asset impairment and related charges
610
-
12,713
-
Restructuring and related charges
1,173
-
15,973
809
Total operating expenses
71,783
72,234
302,785
290,373
Income from operations
52,868
9,633
63,136
22,172
Interest expense, net
(2,493)
(571)
(7,326)
(2,696)
Other income (expense), net
5,725
(249)
2,123
(335)
Income before income taxes
56,100
8,813
57,933
19,141
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
17,980
(75,028)
18,716
(64,853)
Net income
$ 38,120
$ 83,841
$ 39,217
$ 83,994
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.33
$ 0.75
$ 0.34
$ 0.75
Diluted
$ 0.32
$ 0.72
$ 0.33
$ 0.72
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
116,619
112,294
115,120
111,651
Diluted
117,699
115,691
117,482
117,359
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 39,217
$ 83,994
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
12,139
12,255
Asset impairment and related charges
12,036
-
Stock-based compensation
28,073
27,329
Foreign currency remeasurement
315
1,453
Deferred income taxes, net
(16,436)
(92,856)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
10,971
7,396
Other adjustments
569
1,920
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(38,241)
(32,695)
Inventories
8,374
35,403
Other assets
3,199
25,483
Accounts payable
(3,107)
(29,358)
Deferred revenues
(2,210)
(20,823)
Other liabilities
7,018
(12,442)
Net cash provided by operating activities
61,917
7,059
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
-
(6,305)
Proceeds from maturities of investments
-
6,305
Purchases of property and equipment
(9,186)
(8,475)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,186)
(8,475)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
115,000
-
Repayment of convertible debt
(115,500)
-
Payments for debt issuance costs
(332)
(1,025)
Proceeds from other borrowings
3,943
3,835
Repayment of other borrowings
(5,447)
(4,865)
Repurchase of common stock
(30,047)
-
Proceeds from common stock issued to employees
6,628
6,558
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(7,514)
(9,493)
Net cash used in financing activities
(33,269)
(4,990)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,942)
1,089
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
17,520
(5,317)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
84,269
89,586
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 101,789
$ 84,269
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 101,457
$ 84,269
Restricted cash
332
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated
$ 101,789
$ 84,269
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Income tax payments, net
$ 27,308
$ 18,128
Interest payments, net
$ 6,283
$ 1,626
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:
Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid
$ 488
$ 618
Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:
Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes
4,578
-
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 27, 2024
December 31, 2023
Geography
Americas
$ 186,907
84 %
$ 167,720
86 %
$ 129,406
77 %
EMEA
26,044
12 %
20,269
10 %
30,041
18 %
APAC
9,215
4 %
7,767
4 %
7,645
5 %
Total
$ 222,166
100 %
$ 195,756
100 %
$ 167,092
100 %
Market
Service Provider
$ 178,266
80 %
$ 159,993
82 %
$ 128,566
77 %
Broadcast and Media
43,900
20 %
35,763
18 %
38,526
23 %
Total
$ 222,166
100 %
$ 195,756
100 %
$ 167,092
100 %
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Geography
Americas
$ 557,255
82 %
$ 447,700
74 %
EMEA
92,553
14 %
127,689
21 %
APAC
28,914
4 %
32,518
5 %
Total
$ 678,722
100 %
$ 607,907
100 %
Market
Service Provider
$ 529,381
78 %
$ 443,005
73 %
Broadcast and Media
149,341
22 %
164,902
27 %
Total
$ 678,722
100 %
$ 607,907
100 %
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Segment Information
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Broadband
Video
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 171,028
$ 51,138
$ 222,166
$ -
$ 222,166
Gross profit
90,200
(1)
34,451
(1)
124,651
(1)
-
124,651
Gross margin %
52.7 %
(1)
67.4 %
(1)
56.1 %
(1)
56.1 %
Three Months Ended September 27, 2024
Broadband
Video
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 145,338
$ 50,418
$ 195,756
$ -
$ 195,756
Gross profit
70,256
(1)
34,770
(1)
105,026
(1)
(294)
104,732
Gross margin %
48.3 %
(1)
69.0 %
(1)
53.7 %
(1)
53.5 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Broadband
Video
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 115,229
$ 51,863
$ 167,092
$ -
$ 167,092
Gross profit
48,803
(1)
33,491
(1)
82,294
(1)
(427)
81,867
Gross margin %
42.4 %
(1)
64.6 %
(1)
49.3 %
(1)
49.0 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Broadband
Video
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 488,200
$ 190,522
$ 678,722
$ -
$ 678,722
Gross profit
242,186
(1)
125,284
(1)
367,470
(1)
(1,549)
365,921
Gross margin %
49.6 %
(1)
65.8 %
(1)
54.1 %
(1)
53.9 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Broadband
Video
Total Segment
Adjustments (1)
Consolidated
Net revenue
$ 388,482
$ 219,425
$ 607,907
$ -
$ 607,907
Gross profit
181,932
(1)
133,649
(1)
315,581
(1)
(3,036)
312,545
Gross margin %
46.8 %
(1)
60.9 %
(1)
51.9 %
(1)
51.4 %
(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 222,166
$ 124,651
$ 71,783
$ 52,868
$ 3,232
$ 38,120
Stock-based compensation
-
-
(8,486)
8,486
-
8,486
Restructuring and related charges
-
-
(1,173)
1,173
-
1,173
Asset impairment and related charges (1)
-
-
(610)
610
-
610
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
4,043
Total adjustments
-
-
(10,269)
10,269
-
14,312
Non-GAAP
$ 222,166
$ 124,651
$ 61,514
$ 63,137
$ 3,232
$ 52,432
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
56.1 %
32.3 %
23.8 %
1.5 %
17.2 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
56.1 %
27.7 %
28.4 %
1.5 %
23.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.32
Non-GAAP
$ 0.45
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
117,699
(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.2 million for right-of-use assets and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.
Three Months Ended September 27, 2024
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 195,756
$ 104,732
$ 69,308
$ 35,424
$ (6,618)
$ 21,718
Stock-based compensation
-
294
(5,416)
5,710
-
5,710
Restructuring and related charges
-
-
(281)
281
-
281
Asset impairment and related charges (1)
-
-
(3,103)
3,103
-
3,103
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
(871)
Total adjustments
-
294
(8,800)
9,094
-
8,223
Non-GAAP
$ 195,756
$ 105,026
$ 60,508
$ 44,518
$ (6,618)
$ 29,941
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
53.5 %
35.4 %
18.1 %
(3.4) %
11.1 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
53.7 %
30.9 %
22.7 %
(3.4) %
15.3 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.19
Non-GAAP
$ 0.26
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
117,358
(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally capitalized software, and impairment charges of $0.8 million for right-of-use assets, $0.1 million for leasehold improvements and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$167,092
$81,867
$72,234
$9,633
$(820)
$83,841
Stock-based compensation
-
454
(6,151)
6,605
-
6,605
Restructuring and related charges
-
(27)
-
(27)
-
(27)
Non-recurring advisory fee
-
-
(2,702)
2,702
-
2,702
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes
-
-
-
-
233
233
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
(78,693)
Total adjustments
-
427
(8,853)
9,280
233
(69,180)
Non-GAAP
$167,092
$82,294
$63,381
$18,913
$(587)
$14,661
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
49.0 %
43.2 %
5.8 %
(0.5) %
50.2 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
49.3 %
37.9 %
11.3 %
(0.4) %
8.8 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$0.72
Non-GAAP
$0.13
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
115,691
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 678,722
$ 365,921
$ 302,785
$ 63,136
$ (5,203)
$ 39,217
Stock-based compensation
-
1,089
(26,984)
28,073
-
28,073
Restructuring and related charges
-
460
(15,973)
16,433
11
16,444
Non-recurring advisory fees
-
-
(755)
755
-
755
Asset impairment and related charges (1)
-
-
(12,713)
12,713
-
12,713
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes
-
-
-
-
567
567
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
(5,736)
Total adjustments
-
1,549
(56,425)
57,974
578
52,816
Non-GAAP
$ 678,722
$ 367,470
$ 246,360
$ 121,110
$ (4,625)
$ 92,033
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
53.9 %
44.6 %
9.3 %
(0.8) %
5.8 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
54.1 %
36.3 %
17.8 %
(0.7) %
13.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.33
Non-GAAP
$ 0.78
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
117,482
(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally capitalized software, and impairment charges of $3.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $2.7 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total
Expense
Income from
Total Non-
Net Income
GAAP
$ 607,907
$ 312,545
$ 290,373
$ 22,172
$ (3,031)
$ 83,994
Stock-based compensation
-
2,349
(24,980)
27,329
-
27,329
Restructuring and related charges
-
687
(445)
1,132
-
1,132
Non-recurring advisory fees
-
-
(5,201)
5,201
-
5,201
Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes
-
-
-
-
905
905
Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
(75,595)
Total adjustments
-
3,036
(30,626)
33,662
905
(41,028)
Non-GAAP
$ 607,907
$ 315,581
$ 259,747
$ 55,834
$ (2,126)
$ 42,966
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
51.4 %
47.8 %
3.6 %
(0.5) %
13.8 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
51.9 %
42.7 %
9.2 %
(0.3) %
7.1 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$ 0.72
Non-GAAP
$ 0.37
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
117,359
Harmonic Inc.
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Broadband
Video
Income from operations
$ 57,787
$ 5,350
Depreciation
2,133
835
Other non-operating expenses, net
4,130
1,595
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 64,050
$ 7,780
Revenue
$ 171,028
$ 51,138
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)
37.5 %
15.2 %
Three Months Ended September 27, 2024
Broadband
Video
Income from operations
$ 38,192
$ 6,326
Depreciation
2,001
859
Other non-operating expenses, net
(2,733)
(1,199)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 37,460
$ 5,986
Revenue
$ 145,338
$ 50,418
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)
25.8 %
11.9 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Broadband
Video
Income (loss) from operations
$ 20,268
$ (1,355)
Depreciation
1,794
1,283
Other non-operating expenses, net
(160)
(89)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 21,902
$ (161)
Revenue
$ 115,229
$ 51,863
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)
19.0 %
(0.3) %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
Broadband
Video
Income from operations
$ 118,354
$ 2,756
Depreciation
8,253
3,886
Other non-operating expenses, net
1,624
510
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 128,231
$ 7,152
Revenue
$ 488,200
$ 190,522
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)
26.3 %
3.8 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
Broadband
Video
Income (loss) from operations
$ 64,575
$ (8,741)
Depreciation
6,855
5,400
Other non-operating expenses, net
(204)
(131)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 71,226
$ (3,472)
Revenue
$ 388,482
$ 219,425
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)
18.3 %
(1.6) %
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures.
Harmonic Inc.
Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 27, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net income (GAAP)
$ 38,120
$ 21,718
$ 83,841
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
17,980
7,088
(75,028)
Interest expense, net
2,493
2,686
571
Depreciation
2,968
2,860
3,077
EBITDA
61,561
34,352
12,461
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
8,486
5,710
6,605
Restructuring and related charges
1,173
281
(27)
Non-recurring advisory fees
-
-
2,702
Asset impairment and related charges
610
3,103
-
Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 71,830
$ 43,446
$ 21,741
Revenue
$ 222,166
$ 195,756
$ 167,092
Net income margin (GAAP)
17.2 %
11.1 %
50.2 %
Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)
32.3 %
22.2 %
13.0 %
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net income (GAAP)
$ 39,217
$ 83,994
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
18,716
(64,853)
Interest expense, net
7,326
2,696
Depreciation
12,139
12,255
EBITDA
77,398
34,092
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
28,073
27,329
Restructuring and related charges
16,444
1,132
Non-recurring advisory fees
755
5,201
Asset impairment and related charges
12,713
-
Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 135,383
$ 67,754
Revenue
$ 678,722
$ 607,907
Net income margin (GAAP)
5.8 %
13.8 %
Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)
19.9 %
11.1 %
Harmonic Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)
(In millions, except percentages and per share data)
Q1 2025 Financial Guidance (1)
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total Operating
Income (Loss)
Net Income (Loss)
GAAP
$ 120
to
$ 135
$ 67
to
$ 77
$ 71
to
$ 73
$ (4)
to
$ 4
$ (6)
to
$ 1
Stock-based compensation expense
-
1
(9)
10
10
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
(1)
to
(2)
Total adjustments
-
1
(9)
10
9
to
8
Non-GAAP
$ 120
to
$ 135
$ 68
to
$ 78
$ 62
to
$ 64
$ 6
to
$ 14
$ 3
to
$ 9
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
55.8 %
to
57.0 %
59.2 %
to
54.1 %
(3.3) %
to
3.0 %
(5.0) %
to
0.7 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
56.0 %
to
57.7 %
51.7 %
to
47.4 %
5.0 %
to
10.4 %
2.5 %
to
6.7 %
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
GAAP
$(0.05)
to
$0.01
Non-GAAP
$0.02
to
$0.08
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP
117.4
to
118.5
Non-GAAP
118.5
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
2025 Financial Guidance (1)
Revenue
Gross Profit
Total Operating
Income from
Net Income
GAAP
$ 585
to
$ 645
$ 319
to
$ 368
$ 281
to
$ 292
$ 38
to
$ 76
$22
to
$53
Stock-based compensation expense
-
2
(34)
36
36
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
-
-
-
-
(7)
to
(8)
Total adjustments
-
2
(34)
36
29
to
28
Non-GAAP
$ 585
to
$ 645
$ 321
to
$ 370
$ 247
to
$ 258
$ 74
to
$ 112
$51
to
$81
As a % of revenue (GAAP)
54.5 %
to
57.1 %
48.0 %
to
45.3 %
6.5 %
to
11.8 %
3.8 %
to
8.2 %
As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)
54.8 %
to
57.3 %
42.2 %
to
40.0 %
12.6 %
to
17.4 %
8.7 %
to
12.6 %
Diluted net income per share:
GAAP
$0.19
to
$0.45
Non-GAAP
$0.43
to
$0.68
Shares used in per share calculation:
GAAP and Non-GAAP
119.1
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
Harmonic Inc.
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)
(In millions)
Q1 2025 Financial Guidance
Broadband
Video
Income (loss) from operations
$ 7
to
$ 13
$ (1)
to
$ 1
Depreciation
2
2
1
1
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$ 9
to
$ 15
$ -
to
$ 2
2025 Financial Guidance
Broadband
Video
Income from operations
$ 69
to
$ 98
$ 5
to
$ 14
Depreciation
10
10
3
3
Other non-operating expenses
(2)
(2)
-
-
Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)
$ 77
to
$ 106
$ 8
to
$ 17
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the
Harmonic Inc.
Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)
(In millions)
Q1 2025 Financial
2025 Financial Guidance
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (6)
to
$ 1
$ 22
to
$ 53
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
-
1
6
13
Interest expense, net
2
2
8
8
Depreciation
3
3
13
13
EBITDA
$ (1)
to
$ 7
$ 49
to
$ 87
Adjustments
Stock-based compensation
10
10
36
36
Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)
$ 9
to
$ 17
$ 85
to
$ 123
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.
(2) Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.
