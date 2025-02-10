Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

Record total quarterly revenue, up 33% year over year, and record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA

Doubles previous stock repurchase program to $200 million

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

"Harmonic achieved record quarterly total company revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with both Broadband and Video revenue exceeding expectations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "The strong performance in Broadband demonstrates our ability to scale to our customers' needs and our technology leadership has never been stronger, leaving us well-positioned to take advantage of expected long-term growth in broadband DOCSIS 4.0 and Fiber."

"Our prudent 2025 Broadband revenue guidance reflects shifts in customer deployment timing as operators transition to Unified DOCSIS 4.0. These trends are industry-wide and we believe they are short-term in nature," said Walter Jankovic, chief financial officer of Harmonic. "We remain confident in our long-term outlook and expect to resume above market growth in 2026 as adoption of DOCSIS 4.0 accelerates and cable capital spending returns to its long-term growth trajectory. Additionally, our board of directors has authorized a new three-year, $200 million share repurchase program, reflecting our confidence in the Company's strong continued profitability and free cash flow generation. We intend to opportunistically repurchase our shares when we believe that our stock is undervalued relative to the strength of our business, thereby creating value for our long-term shareholders."

Q4 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $222.2 million, compared to $167.1 million in the prior year period Broadband segment revenue: $171.0 million, compared to $115.2 million in the prior year period Video segment revenue: $51.1 million, compared to $51.9 million in the prior year period

Gross margin: 56.1% for both GAAP and non-GAAP, compared to GAAP 49.0% and non-GAAP 49.3% in the prior year period Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 52.7% compared to 42.4% in the prior year period Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 67.4% compared to 64.6% in the prior year period

Operating income: GAAP income $52.9 million and non-GAAP income $63.1 million, compared to GAAP income $9.6 million and non-GAAP income $18.9 million in the prior year period

Net income: GAAP net income $38.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, compared to GAAP net income $83.8 million and non-GAAP net income $14.7 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $71.8 million income compared to $21.7 million income in the prior year period

Net income per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.32 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.72 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13 in the prior year period

Cash: $101.5 million, compared to $84.3 million in the prior year period

Business

Commercially deployed our cOS solution with 127 customers, serving 33.3 million cable modems

Largest installed base of DOCSIS 4.0 and now engaged with 10 Tier 1 operators on Unified DOCSIS 4.0

Increased Q4 2024 rest-of-world Broadband sales by over 50% from prior quarter, and won five new customers including Blue Stream Fiber (USA) and IPKO (Europe)

Formed exclusive technology collaboration with Sercomm to advance DOCSIS 4.0 unified technologies

Video SaaS (VOS360) is now qualified on a fourth cloud platform with Akamai Cloud Computing; additionally, Akamai has selected Harmonic as the technology vendor for one of their video streaming services

Share Repurchase Program

Harmonic also announced today that its board of directors has terminated the Company's existing stock repurchase program and authorized a new program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through February 2028. The Company intends to fund the share repurchases from cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases and 10b5-1 trading plans, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the price of Harmonic's common stock, business and market conditions, corporate regulatory requirements, strategic opportunities and other factors. The stock repurchase program does not commit Harmonic to acquire any particular amounts of its common stock, and the program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023





























(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 222.2

$ 195.8

$ 167.1

*

*

* Net income

$ 38.1

$ 21.7

$ 83.8

$ 52.4

$ 29.9

$ 14.7 Net income per share

$ 0.32

$ 0.19

$ 0.72

$ 0.45

$ 0.26

$ 0.13

















Other Financial Information Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2023

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 71.8

$ 43.4

$ 21.7 Bookings for the quarter $ 150.0

$ 171.4

$ 196.5 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 496.3

$ 584.7

$ 653.2 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 101.5

$ 58.2

$ 84.3



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Financial Guidance



Q1 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Net revenue $ 80

$ 40

$ 120

$ 90

$ 45

$ 135 Gross margin %







55.8 %









57.0 % Gross profit







$ 67









$ 77 Tax rate







19 %









19 % Net income (loss)







$ (6)









$ 1 Net income (loss) per share







$ (0.05)









$ 0.01 Shares (1)







117.4









118.5



(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).





2025 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Net revenue $ 400

$ 185

$ 585

$ 450

$ 195

$ 645 Gross margin %







54.5 %









57.1 % Gross profit







$ 319









$ 368 Tax rate







19 %









19 % Net income







$ 22









$ 53 Net income per share







$ 0.19









$ 0.45 Shares (1)







119.1









119.1



(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).





Q1 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 52.0 %

64.0 %

56.0 %

54.0 %

65.0 %

57.7 % Gross profit $ 42

$ 26

$ 68

$ 49

$ 29

$ 78 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 9

$ -

$ 9

$ 15

$ 2

$ 17 Tax rate







20 %









20 % Net income per share







$ 0.02









$ 0.08 Shares (3)







118.5









118.5



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).





2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 51.0 %

63.0 %

54.8 %

54.0 %

65.0 %

57.3 % Gross profit $ 204

$ 117

$ 321

$ 243

$ 127

$ 370 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 77

$ 8

$ 85

$ 106

$ 17

$ 123 Tax rate







20 %









20 % Net income per share







$ 0.43









$ 0.68 Shares (3)







119.1









119.1



(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our stock repurchase program and our expectations regarding net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite telco, broadcast and media industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband and Video businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges- We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,457

$ 84,269 Restricted cash 332

- Accounts receivable, net 178,013

141,531 Inventories 64,004

83,982 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,270

20,950 Total current assets 366,076

330,732 Property and equipment, net 26,823

36,683 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,411

20,817 Goodwill 236,876

239,150 Deferred income taxes 121,028

104,707 Other non-current assets 33,292

36,117 Total assets $ 796,506

$ 768,206







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt $ -

$ 114,880 Current portion of long-term debt 2,194

- Current portion of other borrowings 4,941

4,918 Accounts payable 35,250

38,562 Deferred revenue 47,069

46,217 Operating lease liabilities 5,675

6,793 Other current liabilities 72,440

61,024 Total current liabilities 167,569

272,394 Long-term debt 112,084

- Other long-term borrowings 8,694

10,495 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,727

18,965 Other non-current liabilities 28,174

29,478 Total liabilities 331,248

331,332







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 116,735 and 112,407 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 117

112 Additional paid-in capital 2,432,733

2,405,043 Accumulated deficit (1,953,495)

(1,962,575) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,097)

(5,706) Total stockholders' equity 465,258

436,874 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 796,506

$ 768,206

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 177,914

$ 125,197

$ 507,378

$ 435,878 SaaS and service 44,252

41,895

171,344

172,029 Total net revenue 222,166

167,092

678,722

607,907 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 84,072

70,596

255,707

236,773 SaaS and service 13,443

14,629

57,094

58,589 Total cost of revenue 97,515

85,225

312,801

295,362 Total gross profit 124,651

81,867

365,921

312,545 Operating expenses:













Research and development 31,413

30,252

120,975

126,282 Selling, general and administrative 38,587

41,982

153,124

163,282 Asset impairment and related charges 610

-

12,713

- Restructuring and related charges 1,173

-

15,973

809 Total operating expenses 71,783

72,234

302,785

290,373 Income from operations 52,868

9,633

63,136

22,172 Interest expense, net (2,493)

(571)

(7,326)

(2,696) Other income (expense), net 5,725

(249)

2,123

(335) Income before income taxes 56,100

8,813

57,933

19,141 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 17,980

(75,028)

18,716

(64,853) Net income $ 38,120

$ 83,841

$ 39,217

$ 83,994















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.75

$ 0.34

$ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.72

$ 0.33

$ 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 116,619

112,294

115,120

111,651 Diluted 117,699

115,691

117,482

117,359

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 39,217

$ 83,994 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 12,139

12,255 Asset impairment and related charges 12,036

- Stock-based compensation 28,073

27,329 Foreign currency remeasurement 315

1,453 Deferred income taxes, net (16,436)

(92,856) Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 10,971

7,396 Other adjustments 569

1,920 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (38,241)

(32,695) Inventories 8,374

35,403 Other assets 3,199

25,483 Accounts payable (3,107)

(29,358) Deferred revenues (2,210)

(20,823) Other liabilities 7,018

(12,442) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,917

7,059 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments -

(6,305) Proceeds from maturities of investments -

6,305 Purchases of property and equipment (9,186)

(8,475) Net cash used in investing activities (9,186)

(8,475) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 115,000

- Repayment of convertible debt (115,500)

- Payments for debt issuance costs (332)

(1,025) Proceeds from other borrowings 3,943

3,835 Repayment of other borrowings (5,447)

(4,865) Repurchase of common stock (30,047)

- Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 6,628

6,558 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,514)

(9,493) Net cash used in financing activities (33,269)

(4,990) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,942)

1,089 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,520

(5,317) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,269

89,586 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 101,789

$ 84,269







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,457

$ 84,269 Restricted cash 332

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated

statement of cash flows $ 101,789

$ 84,269

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:





Income tax payments, net $ 27,308

$ 18,128 Interest payments, net $ 6,283

$ 1,626 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:





Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 488

$ 618 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:





Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes 4,578

-

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 27, 2024

December 31, 2023 Geography















Americas $ 186,907 84 %

$ 167,720 86 %

$ 129,406 77 % EMEA 26,044 12 %

20,269 10 %

30,041 18 % APAC 9,215 4 %

7,767 4 %

7,645 5 % Total $ 222,166 100 %

$ 195,756 100 %

$ 167,092 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 178,266 80 %

$ 159,993 82 %

$ 128,566 77 % Broadcast and Media 43,900 20 %

35,763 18 %

38,526 23 % Total $ 222,166 100 %

$ 195,756 100 %

$ 167,092 100 %











































Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Geography















Americas





$ 557,255 82 %

$ 447,700 74 % EMEA





92,553 14 %

127,689 21 % APAC





28,914 4 %

32,518 5 % Total





$ 678,722 100 %

$ 607,907 100 %

















Market















Service Provider





$ 529,381 78 %

$ 443,005 73 % Broadcast and Media





149,341 22 %

164,902 27 % Total





$ 678,722 100 %

$ 607,907 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 171,028



$ 51,138



$ 222,166



$ -

$ 222,166 Gross profit 90,200 (1)

34,451 (1)

124,651 (1)

-

124,651 Gross margin % 52.7 % (1)

67.4 % (1)

56.1 % (1)





56.1 %



























Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 145,338



$ 50,418



$ 195,756



$ -

$ 195,756 Gross profit 70,256 (1)

34,770 (1)

105,026 (1)

(294)

104,732 Gross margin % 48.3 % (1)

69.0 % (1)

53.7 % (1)





53.5 %



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 115,229



$ 51,863



$ 167,092



$ -

$ 167,092 Gross profit 48,803 (1)

33,491 (1)

82,294 (1)

(427)

81,867 Gross margin % 42.4 % (1)

64.6 % (1)

49.3 % (1)





49.0 %



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 488,200



$ 190,522



$ 678,722



$ -

$ 678,722 Gross profit 242,186 (1)

125,284 (1)

367,470 (1)

(1,549)

365,921 Gross margin % 49.6 % (1)

65.8 % (1)

54.1 % (1)





53.9 %



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 388,482



$ 219,425



$ 607,907



$ -

$ 607,907 Gross profit 181,932 (1)

133,649 (1)

315,581 (1)

(3,036)

312,545 Gross margin % 46.8 % (1)

60.9 % (1)

51.9 % (1)





51.4 %



(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Income, net

Net Income GAAP $ 222,166

$ 124,651

$ 71,783

$ 52,868

$ 3,232

$ 38,120 Stock-based compensation -

-

(8,486)

8,486

-

8,486 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(1,173)

1,173

-

1,173 Asset impairment and related charges (1) -

-

(610)

610

-

610 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

4,043 Total adjustments -

-

(10,269)

10,269

-

14,312 Non-GAAP $ 222,166

$ 124,651

$ 61,514

$ 63,137

$ 3,232

$ 52,432 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



56.1 %

32.3 %

23.8 %

1.5 %

17.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



56.1 %

27.7 %

28.4 %

1.5 %

23.6 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.32 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.45 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,699



(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.2 million for right-of-use assets and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.





Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 195,756

$ 104,732

$ 69,308

$ 35,424

$ (6,618)

$ 21,718 Stock-based compensation -

294

(5,416)

5,710

-

5,710 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(281)

281

-

281 Asset impairment and related charges (1) -

-

(3,103)

3,103

-

3,103 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(871) Total adjustments -

294

(8,800)

9,094

-

8,223 Non-GAAP $ 195,756

$ 105,026

$ 60,508

$ 44,518

$ (6,618)

$ 29,941 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.5 %

35.4 %

18.1 %

(3.4) %

11.1 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.7 %

30.9 %

22.7 %

(3.4) %

15.3 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.19 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.26 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,358



(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally capitalized software, and impairment charges of $0.8 million for right-of-use assets, $0.1 million for leasehold improvements and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $167,092

$81,867

$72,234

$9,633

$(820)

$83,841 Stock-based compensation -

454

(6,151)

6,605

-

6,605 Restructuring and related charges -

(27)

-

(27)

-

(27) Non-recurring advisory fee -

-

(2,702)

2,702

-

2,702 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

233

233 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(78,693) Total adjustments -

427

(8,853)

9,280

233

(69,180) Non-GAAP $167,092

$82,294

$63,381

$18,913

$(587)

$14,661 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.0 %

43.2 %

5.8 %

(0.5) %

50.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



49.3 %

37.9 %

11.3 %

(0.4) %

8.8 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$0.72 Non-GAAP



















$0.13 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















115,691



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 678,722

$ 365,921

$ 302,785

$ 63,136

$ (5,203)

$ 39,217 Stock-based compensation -

1,089

(26,984)

28,073

-

28,073 Restructuring and related charges -

460

(15,973)

16,433

11

16,444 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(755)

755

-

755 Asset impairment and related charges (1) -

-

(12,713)

12,713

-

12,713 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

567

567 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(5,736) Total adjustments -

1,549

(56,425)

57,974

578

52,816 Non-GAAP $ 678,722

$ 367,470

$ 246,360

$ 121,110

$ (4,625)

$ 92,033 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.9 %

44.6 %

9.3 %

(0.8) %

5.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.1 %

36.3 %

17.8 %

(0.7) %

13.6 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.33 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.78 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,482



(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally capitalized software, and impairment charges of $3.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $2.7 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 607,907

$ 312,545

$ 290,373

$ 22,172

$ (3,031)

$ 83,994 Stock-based compensation -

2,349

(24,980)

27,329

-

27,329 Restructuring and related charges -

687

(445)

1,132

-

1,132 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(5,201)

5,201

-

5,201 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

905

905 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(75,595) Total adjustments -

3,036

(30,626)

33,662

905

(41,028) Non-GAAP $ 607,907

$ 315,581

$ 259,747

$ 55,834

$ (2,126)

$ 42,966 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.4 %

47.8 %

3.6 %

(0.5) %

13.8 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.9 %

42.7 %

9.2 %

(0.3) %

7.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.72 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.37 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,359

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 57,787

$ 5,350 Depreciation 2,133

835 Other non-operating expenses, net 4,130

1,595 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 64,050

$ 7,780 Revenue $ 171,028

$ 51,138 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 37.5 %

15.2 %









Three Months Ended September 27, 2024

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 38,192

$ 6,326 Depreciation 2,001

859 Other non-operating expenses, net (2,733)

(1,199) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 37,460

$ 5,986 Revenue $ 145,338

$ 50,418 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 25.8 %

11.9 %









Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations $ 20,268

$ (1,355) Depreciation 1,794

1,283 Other non-operating expenses, net (160)

(89) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 21,902

$ (161) Revenue $ 115,229

$ 51,863 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 19.0 %

(0.3) %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 118,354

$ 2,756 Depreciation 8,253

3,886 Other non-operating expenses, net 1,624

510 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 128,231

$ 7,152 Revenue $ 488,200

$ 190,522 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 26.3 %

3.8 %









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations $ 64,575

$ (8,741) Depreciation 6,855

5,400 Other non-operating expenses, net (204)

(131) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 71,226

$ (3,472) Revenue $ 388,482

$ 219,425 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 18.3 %

(1.6) %



(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures.

Refer below for the reconciliation of consolidated adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 27, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 38,120

$ 21,718

$ 83,841 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 17,980

7,088

(75,028) Interest expense, net 2,493

2,686

571 Depreciation 2,968

2,860

3,077 EBITDA 61,561

34,352

12,461











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 8,486

5,710

6,605 Restructuring and related charges 1,173

281

(27) Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

2,702 Asset impairment and related charges 610

3,103

- Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 71,830

$ 43,446

$ 21,741 Revenue $ 222,166

$ 195,756

$ 167,092 Net income margin (GAAP) 17.2 %

11.1 %

50.2 % Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 32.3 %

22.2 %

13.0 %



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 39,217

$ 83,994 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 18,716

(64,853) Interest expense, net 7,326

2,696 Depreciation 12,139

12,255 EBITDA 77,398

34,092







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 28,073

27,329 Restructuring and related charges 16,444

1,132 Non-recurring advisory fees 755

5,201 Asset impairment and related charges 12,713

- Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 135,383

$ 67,754 Revenue $ 678,722

$ 607,907 Net income margin (GAAP) 5.8 %

13.8 % Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 19.9 %

11.1 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q1 2025 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 120 to $ 135

$ 67 to $ 77

$ 71 to $ 73

$ (4) to $ 4

$ (6) to $ 1 Stock-based compensation expense -

1

(9)

10

10 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

(1) to (2) Total adjustments -

1

(9)

10

9 to 8 Non-GAAP $ 120 to $ 135

$ 68 to $ 78

$ 62 to $ 64

$ 6 to $ 14

$ 3 to $ 9 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







55.8 % to 57.0 %

59.2 % to 54.1 %

(3.3) % to 3.0 %

(5.0) % to 0.7 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







56.0 % to 57.7 %

51.7 % to 47.4 %

5.0 % to 10.4 %

2.5 % to 6.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$(0.05) to $0.01 Non-GAAP































$0.02 to $0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































117.4 to 118.5 Non-GAAP































118.5



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.





2025 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $ 585 to $ 645

$ 319 to $ 368

$ 281 to $ 292

$ 38 to $ 76

$22 to $53 Stock-based compensation expense -

2

(34)

36

36 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

(7) to (8) Total adjustments -

2

(34)

36

29 to 28 Non-GAAP $ 585 to $ 645

$ 321 to $ 370

$ 247 to $ 258

$ 74 to $ 112

$51 to $81 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







54.5 % to 57.1 %

48.0 % to 45.3 %

6.5 % to 11.8 %

3.8 % to 8.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







54.8 % to 57.3 %

42.2 % to 40.0 %

12.6 % to 17.4 %

8.7 % to 12.6 % Diluted net income per share:





































GAAP































$0.19 to $0.45 Non-GAAP































$0.43 to $0.68 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP and Non-GAAP































119.1



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q1 2025 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations $ 7 to $ 13

$ (1) to $ 1 Depreciation 2

2

1

1 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 9 to $ 15

$ - to $ 2

































2025 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 69 to $ 98

$ 5 to $ 14 Depreciation 10

10

3

3 Other non-operating expenses (2)

(2)

-

- Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 77 to $ 106

$ 8 to $ 17



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the

"Net income (loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance."

Harmonic Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)



Q1 2025 Financial

Guidance

2025 Financial Guidance Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (6) to $ 1

$ 22 to $ 53 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes -

1

6

13 Interest expense, net 2

2

8

8 Depreciation 3

3

13

13 EBITDA $ (1) to $ 7

$ 49 to $ 87















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 10

10

36

36 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 9 to $ 17

$ 85 to $ 123



(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.