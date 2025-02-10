Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895791 | ISIN: US4131601027 | Ticker-Symbol: HMC
Tradegate
11.02.25
10:18 Uhr
7,920 Euro
-2,865
-26,56 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HARMONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARMONIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8608,04810:44
7,8648,03810:41
PR Newswire
10.02.2025 22:05 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Record total quarterly revenue, up 33% year over year, and record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA

Doubles previous stock repurchase program to $200 million

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

"Harmonic achieved record quarterly total company revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with both Broadband and Video revenue exceeding expectations," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "The strong performance in Broadband demonstrates our ability to scale to our customers' needs and our technology leadership has never been stronger, leaving us well-positioned to take advantage of expected long-term growth in broadband DOCSIS 4.0 and Fiber."

"Our prudent 2025 Broadband revenue guidance reflects shifts in customer deployment timing as operators transition to Unified DOCSIS 4.0. These trends are industry-wide and we believe they are short-term in nature," said Walter Jankovic, chief financial officer of Harmonic. "We remain confident in our long-term outlook and expect to resume above market growth in 2026 as adoption of DOCSIS 4.0 accelerates and cable capital spending returns to its long-term growth trajectory. Additionally, our board of directors has authorized a new three-year, $200 million share repurchase program, reflecting our confidence in the Company's strong continued profitability and free cash flow generation. We intend to opportunistically repurchase our shares when we believe that our stock is undervalued relative to the strength of our business, thereby creating value for our long-term shareholders."

Q4 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

  • Revenue: $222.2 million, compared to $167.1 million in the prior year period
    • Broadband segment revenue: $171.0 million, compared to $115.2 million in the prior year period
    • Video segment revenue: $51.1 million, compared to $51.9 million in the prior year period
  • Gross margin: 56.1% for both GAAP and non-GAAP, compared to GAAP 49.0% and non-GAAP 49.3% in the prior year period
    • Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 52.7% compared to 42.4% in the prior year period
    • Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 67.4% compared to 64.6% in the prior year period
  • Operating income: GAAP income $52.9 million and non-GAAP income $63.1 million, compared to GAAP income $9.6 million and non-GAAP income $18.9 million in the prior year period
  • Net income: GAAP net income $38.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, compared to GAAP net income $83.8 million and non-GAAP net income $14.7 million in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $71.8 million income compared to $21.7 million income in the prior year period
  • Net income per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.32 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.72 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13 in the prior year period
  • Cash: $101.5 million, compared to $84.3 million in the prior year period

Business

  • Commercially deployed our cOS solution with 127 customers, serving 33.3 million cable modems
  • Largest installed base of DOCSIS 4.0 and now engaged with 10 Tier 1 operators on Unified DOCSIS 4.0
  • Increased Q4 2024 rest-of-world Broadband sales by over 50% from prior quarter, and won five new customers including Blue Stream Fiber (USA) and IPKO (Europe)
  • Formed exclusive technology collaboration with Sercomm to advance DOCSIS 4.0 unified technologies
  • Video SaaS (VOS360) is now qualified on a fourth cloud platform with Akamai Cloud Computing; additionally, Akamai has selected Harmonic as the technology vendor for one of their video streaming services

Share Repurchase Program

Harmonic also announced today that its board of directors has terminated the Company's existing stock repurchase program and authorized a new program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through February 2028. The Company intends to fund the share repurchases from cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through open market purchases and 10b5-1 trading plans, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the price of Harmonic's common stock, business and market conditions, corporate regulatory requirements, strategic opportunities and other factors. The stock repurchase program does not commit Harmonic to acquire any particular amounts of its common stock, and the program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

Select Financial Information



GAAP


Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2023


Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2023
















(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue


$ 222.2


$ 195.8


$ 167.1


*


*


*

Net income


$ 38.1


$ 21.7


$ 83.8


$ 52.4


$ 29.9


$ 14.7

Net income per share


$ 0.32


$ 0.19


$ 0.72


$ 0.45


$ 0.26


$ 0.13










Other Financial Information

Q4 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2023


(Unaudited, in millions)

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1)

$ 71.8


$ 43.4


$ 21.7

Bookings for the quarter

$ 150.0


$ 171.4


$ 196.5

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$ 496.3


$ 584.7


$ 653.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$ 101.5


$ 58.2


$ 84.3


(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.

* Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Financial Guidance


Q1 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Net revenue

$ 80


$ 40


$ 120


$ 90


$ 45


$ 135

Gross margin %





55.8 %






57.0 %

Gross profit





$ 67






$ 77

Tax rate





19 %






19 %

Net income (loss)





$ (6)






$ 1

Net income (loss) per share





$ (0.05)






$ 0.01

Shares (1)





117.4






118.5


(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).



2025 GAAP Financial Guidance

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Net revenue

$ 400


$ 185


$ 585


$ 450


$ 195


$ 645

Gross margin %





54.5 %






57.1 %

Gross profit





$ 319






$ 368

Tax rate





19 %






19 %

Net income





$ 22






$ 53

Net income per share





$ 0.19






$ 0.45

Shares (1)





119.1






119.1


(1) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).



Q1 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Gross margin %

52.0 %


64.0 %


56.0 %


54.0 %


65.0 %


57.7 %

Gross profit

$ 42


$ 26


$ 68


$ 49


$ 29


$ 78

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 9


$ -


$ 9


$ 15


$ 2


$ 17

Tax rate





20 %






20 %

Net income per share





$ 0.02






$ 0.08

Shares (3)





118.5






118.5


(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).



2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except
percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Broadband


Video


Total


Broadband


Video


Total

Gross margin %

51.0 %


63.0 %


54.8 %


54.0 %


65.0 %


57.3 %

Gross profit

$ 204


$ 117


$ 321


$ 243


$ 127


$ 370

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 77


$ 8


$ 85


$ 106


$ 17


$ 123

Tax rate





20 %






20 %

Net income per share





$ 0.43






$ 0.68

Shares (3)





119.1






119.1


(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Refer to "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $13.07 (Q4 2024 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, February 10, 2025. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2f09f965b0ef4108b66aaee0197cd4f5. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our stock repurchase program and our expectations regarding net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite telco, broadcast and media industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband and Video businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges- We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,457


$ 84,269

Restricted cash

332


-

Accounts receivable, net

178,013


141,531

Inventories

64,004


83,982

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,270


20,950

Total current assets

366,076


330,732

Property and equipment, net

26,823


36,683

Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,411


20,817

Goodwill

236,876


239,150

Deferred income taxes

121,028


104,707

Other non-current assets

33,292


36,117

Total assets

$ 796,506


$ 768,206





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Convertible debt

$ -


$ 114,880

Current portion of long-term debt

2,194


-

Current portion of other borrowings

4,941


4,918

Accounts payable

35,250


38,562

Deferred revenue

47,069


46,217

Operating lease liabilities

5,675


6,793

Other current liabilities

72,440


61,024

Total current liabilities

167,569


272,394

Long-term debt

112,084


-

Other long-term borrowings

8,694


10,495

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

14,727


18,965

Other non-current liabilities

28,174


29,478

Total liabilities

331,248


331,332





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 116,735 and 112,407 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

117


112

Additional paid-in capital

2,432,733


2,405,043

Accumulated deficit

(1,953,495)


(1,962,575)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,097)


(5,706)

Total stockholders' equity

465,258


436,874

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 796,506


$ 768,206

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Revenue:








Appliance and integration

$ 177,914


$ 125,197


$ 507,378


$ 435,878

SaaS and service

44,252


41,895


171,344


172,029

Total net revenue

222,166


167,092


678,722


607,907

Cost of revenue:








Appliance and integration

84,072


70,596


255,707


236,773

SaaS and service

13,443


14,629


57,094


58,589

Total cost of revenue

97,515


85,225


312,801


295,362

Total gross profit

124,651


81,867


365,921


312,545

Operating expenses:








Research and development

31,413


30,252


120,975


126,282

Selling, general and administrative

38,587


41,982


153,124


163,282

Asset impairment and related charges

610


-


12,713


-

Restructuring and related charges

1,173


-


15,973


809

Total operating expenses

71,783


72,234


302,785


290,373

Income from operations

52,868


9,633


63,136


22,172

Interest expense, net

(2,493)


(571)


(7,326)


(2,696)

Other income (expense), net

5,725


(249)


2,123


(335)

Income before income taxes

56,100


8,813


57,933


19,141

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

17,980


(75,028)


18,716


(64,853)

Net income

$ 38,120


$ 83,841


$ 39,217


$ 83,994









Net income per share:








Basic

$ 0.33


$ 0.75


$ 0.34


$ 0.75

Diluted

$ 0.32


$ 0.72


$ 0.33


$ 0.72

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

116,619


112,294


115,120


111,651

Diluted

117,699


115,691


117,482


117,359

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 39,217


$ 83,994

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation

12,139


12,255

Asset impairment and related charges

12,036


-

Stock-based compensation

28,073


27,329

Foreign currency remeasurement

315


1,453

Deferred income taxes, net

(16,436)


(92,856)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

10,971


7,396

Other adjustments

569


1,920

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(38,241)


(32,695)

Inventories

8,374


35,403

Other assets

3,199


25,483

Accounts payable

(3,107)


(29,358)

Deferred revenues

(2,210)


(20,823)

Other liabilities

7,018


(12,442)

Net cash provided by operating activities

61,917


7,059

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of investments

-


(6,305)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

-


6,305

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,186)


(8,475)

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,186)


(8,475)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

115,000


-

Repayment of convertible debt

(115,500)


-

Payments for debt issuance costs

(332)


(1,025)

Proceeds from other borrowings

3,943


3,835

Repayment of other borrowings

(5,447)


(4,865)

Repurchase of common stock

(30,047)


-

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees

6,628


6,558

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(7,514)


(9,493)

Net cash used in financing activities

(33,269)


(4,990)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,942)


1,089

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

17,520


(5,317)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

84,269


89,586

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 101,789


$ 84,269





Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,457


$ 84,269

Restricted cash

332


-

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated
statement of cash flows

$ 101,789


$ 84,269

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:




Income tax payments, net

$ 27,308


$ 18,128

Interest payments, net

$ 6,283


$ 1,626

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:




Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 488


$ 618

Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities:




Shares of common stock issued upon redemption of the 2024 Notes

4,578


-

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 27, 2024


December 31, 2023

Geography









Americas

$ 186,907

84 %


$ 167,720

86 %


$ 129,406

77 %

EMEA

26,044

12 %


20,269

10 %


30,041

18 %

APAC

9,215

4 %


7,767

4 %


7,645

5 %

Total

$ 222,166

100 %


$ 195,756

100 %


$ 167,092

100 %










Market









Service Provider

$ 178,266

80 %


$ 159,993

82 %


$ 128,566

77 %

Broadcast and Media

43,900

20 %


35,763

18 %


38,526

23 %

Total

$ 222,166

100 %


$ 195,756

100 %


$ 167,092

100 %























Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Geography









Americas




$ 557,255

82 %


$ 447,700

74 %

EMEA




92,553

14 %


127,689

21 %

APAC




28,914

4 %


32,518

5 %

Total




$ 678,722

100 %


$ 607,907

100 %










Market









Service Provider




$ 529,381

78 %


$ 443,005

73 %

Broadcast and Media




149,341

22 %


164,902

27 %

Total




$ 678,722

100 %


$ 607,907

100 %

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 171,028



$ 51,138



$ 222,166



$ -


$ 222,166

Gross profit

90,200

(1)


34,451

(1)


124,651

(1)


-


124,651

Gross margin %

52.7 %

(1)


67.4 %

(1)


56.1 %

(1)




56.1 %















Three Months Ended September 27, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 145,338



$ 50,418



$ 195,756



$ -


$ 195,756

Gross profit

70,256

(1)


34,770

(1)


105,026

(1)


(294)


104,732

Gross margin %

48.3 %

(1)


69.0 %

(1)


53.7 %

(1)




53.5 %















Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 115,229



$ 51,863



$ 167,092



$ -


$ 167,092

Gross profit

48,803

(1)


33,491

(1)


82,294

(1)


(427)


81,867

Gross margin %

42.4 %

(1)


64.6 %

(1)


49.3 %

(1)




49.0 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 488,200



$ 190,522



$ 678,722



$ -


$ 678,722

Gross profit

242,186

(1)


125,284

(1)


367,470

(1)


(1,549)


365,921

Gross margin %

49.6 %

(1)


65.8 %

(1)


54.1 %

(1)




53.9 %















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023


Broadband



Video



Total Segment
Measures



Adjustments (1)


Consolidated
GAAP
Measures

Net revenue

$ 388,482



$ 219,425



$ 607,907



$ -


$ 607,907

Gross profit

181,932

(1)


133,649

(1)


315,581

(1)


(3,036)


312,545

Gross margin %

46.8 %

(1)


60.9 %

(1)


51.9 %

(1)




51.4 %


(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Income, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 222,166


$ 124,651


$ 71,783


$ 52,868


$ 3,232


$ 38,120

Stock-based compensation

-


-


(8,486)


8,486


-


8,486

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(1,173)


1,173


-


1,173

Asset impairment and related charges (1)

-


-


(610)


610


-


610

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


4,043

Total adjustments

-


-


(10,269)


10,269


-


14,312

Non-GAAP

$ 222,166


$ 124,651


$ 61,514


$ 63,137


$ 3,232


$ 52,432

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



56.1 %


32.3 %


23.8 %


1.5 %


17.2 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



56.1 %


27.7 %


28.4 %


1.5 %


23.6 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$ 0.32

Non-GAAP











$ 0.45

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











117,699


(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.2 million for right-of-use assets and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended September 27, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 195,756


$ 104,732


$ 69,308


$ 35,424


$ (6,618)


$ 21,718

Stock-based compensation

-


294


(5,416)


5,710


-


5,710

Restructuring and related charges

-


-


(281)


281


-


281

Asset impairment and related charges (1)

-


-


(3,103)


3,103


-


3,103

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(871)

Total adjustments

-


294


(8,800)


9,094


-


8,223

Non-GAAP

$ 195,756


$ 105,026


$ 60,508


$ 44,518


$ (6,618)


$ 29,941

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.5 %


35.4 %


18.1 %


(3.4) %


11.1 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.7 %


30.9 %


22.7 %


(3.4) %


15.3 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$ 0.19

Non-GAAP











$ 0.26

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











117,358


(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally capitalized software, and impairment charges of $0.8 million for right-of-use assets, $0.1 million for leasehold improvements and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$167,092


$81,867


$72,234


$9,633


$(820)


$83,841

Stock-based compensation

-


454


(6,151)


6,605


-


6,605

Restructuring and related charges

-


(27)


-


(27)


-


(27)

Non-recurring advisory fee

-


-


(2,702)


2,702


-


2,702

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


233


233

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(78,693)

Total adjustments

-


427


(8,853)


9,280


233


(69,180)

Non-GAAP

$167,092


$82,294


$63,381


$18,913


$(587)


$14,661

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.0 %


43.2 %


5.8 %


(0.5) %


50.2 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



49.3 %


37.9 %


11.3 %


(0.4) %


8.8 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$0.72

Non-GAAP











$0.13

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











115,691


Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 678,722


$ 365,921


$ 302,785


$ 63,136


$ (5,203)


$ 39,217

Stock-based compensation

-


1,089


(26,984)


28,073


-


28,073

Restructuring and related charges

-


460


(15,973)


16,433


11


16,444

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(755)


755


-


755

Asset impairment and related charges (1)

-


-


(12,713)


12,713


-


12,713

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


567


567

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(5,736)

Total adjustments

-


1,549


(56,425)


57,974


578


52,816

Non-GAAP

$ 678,722


$ 367,470


$ 246,360


$ 121,110


$ (4,625)


$ 92,033

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.9 %


44.6 %


9.3 %


(0.8) %


5.8 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



54.1 %


36.3 %


17.8 %


(0.7) %


13.6 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$ 0.33

Non-GAAP











$ 0.78

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











117,482


(1) Includes write-off of $1.8 million for internally capitalized software, and impairment charges of $3.9 million for right-of-use assets, $4.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $2.7 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total
Operating

Expense


Income from
Operations


Total Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$ 607,907


$ 312,545


$ 290,373


$ 22,172


$ (3,031)


$ 83,994

Stock-based compensation

-


2,349


(24,980)


27,329


-


27,329

Restructuring and related charges

-


687


(445)


1,132


-


1,132

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


(5,201)


5,201


-


5,201

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes

-


-


-


-


905


905

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


-


(75,595)

Total adjustments

-


3,036


(30,626)


33,662


905


(41,028)

Non-GAAP

$ 607,907


$ 315,581


$ 259,747


$ 55,834


$ (2,126)


$ 42,966

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.4 %


47.8 %


3.6 %


(0.5) %


13.8 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.9 %


42.7 %


9.2 %


(0.3) %


7.1 %

Diluted net income per share:












GAAP











$ 0.72

Non-GAAP











$ 0.37

Shares used in per share calculation:












GAAP and Non-GAAP











117,359

Harmonic Inc.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 57,787


$ 5,350

Depreciation

2,133


835

Other non-operating expenses, net

4,130


1,595

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 64,050


$ 7,780

Revenue

$ 171,028


$ 51,138

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

37.5 %


15.2 %






Three Months Ended September 27, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 38,192


$ 6,326

Depreciation

2,001


859

Other non-operating expenses, net

(2,733)


(1,199)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 37,460


$ 5,986

Revenue

$ 145,338


$ 50,418

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

25.8 %


11.9 %






Three Months Ended December 31, 2023


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations

$ 20,268


$ (1,355)

Depreciation

1,794


1,283

Other non-operating expenses, net

(160)


(89)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 21,902


$ (161)

Revenue

$ 115,229


$ 51,863

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

19.0 %


(0.3) %


Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 118,354


$ 2,756

Depreciation

8,253


3,886

Other non-operating expenses, net

1,624


510

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 128,231


$ 7,152

Revenue

$ 488,200


$ 190,522

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

26.3 %


3.8 %






Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations

$ 64,575


$ (8,741)

Depreciation

6,855


5,400

Other non-operating expenses, net

(204)


(131)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 71,226


$ (3,472)

Revenue

$ 388,482


$ 219,425

Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1)

18.3 %


(1.6) %


(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures.
Refer below for the reconciliation of consolidated adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Net Income to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 27, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$ 38,120


$ 21,718


$ 83,841

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

17,980


7,088


(75,028)

Interest expense, net

2,493


2,686


571

Depreciation

2,968


2,860


3,077

EBITDA

61,561


34,352


12,461







Adjustments






Stock-based compensation

8,486


5,710


6,605

Restructuring and related charges

1,173


281


(27)

Non-recurring advisory fees

-


-


2,702

Asset impairment and related charges

610


3,103


-

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 71,830


$ 43,446


$ 21,741

Revenue

$ 222,166


$ 195,756


$ 167,092

Net income margin (GAAP)

17.2 %


11.1 %


50.2 %

Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

32.3 %


22.2 %


13.0 %


Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$ 39,217


$ 83,994

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

18,716


(64,853)

Interest expense, net

7,326


2,696

Depreciation

12,139


12,255

EBITDA

77,398


34,092





Adjustments




Stock-based compensation

28,073


27,329

Restructuring and related charges

16,444


1,132

Non-recurring advisory fees

755


5,201

Asset impairment and related charges

12,713


-

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 135,383


$ 67,754

Revenue

$ 678,722


$ 607,907

Net income margin (GAAP)

5.8 %


13.8 %

Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

19.9 %


11.1 %

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q1 2025 Financial Guidance (1)


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense


Income (Loss)
from Operations


Net Income (Loss)

GAAP

$ 120

to

$ 135


$ 67

to

$ 77


$ 71

to

$ 73


$ (4)

to

$ 4


$ (6)

to

$ 1

Stock-based compensation expense

-


1


(9)


10


10

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


(1)

to

(2)

Total adjustments

-


1


(9)


10


9

to

8

Non-GAAP

$ 120

to

$ 135


$ 68

to

$ 78


$ 62

to

$ 64


$ 6

to

$ 14


$ 3

to

$ 9

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





55.8 %

to

57.0 %


59.2 %

to

54.1 %


(3.3) %

to

3.0 %


(5.0) %

to

0.7 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





56.0 %

to

57.7 %


51.7 %

to

47.4 %


5.0 %

to

10.4 %


2.5 %

to

6.7 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:




















GAAP

















$(0.05)

to

$0.01

Non-GAAP

















$0.02

to

$0.08

Shares used in per share calculation:




















GAAP

















117.4

to

118.5

Non-GAAP

















118.5


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2025 Financial Guidance (1)


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Net Income

GAAP

$ 585

to

$ 645


$ 319

to

$ 368


$ 281

to

$ 292


$ 38

to

$ 76


$22

to

$53

Stock-based compensation expense

-


2


(34)


36


36

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

-


-


-


-


(7)

to

(8)

Total adjustments

-


2


(34)


36


29

to

28

Non-GAAP

$ 585

to

$ 645


$ 321

to

$ 370


$ 247

to

$ 258


$ 74

to

$ 112


$51

to

$81

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





54.5 %

to

57.1 %


48.0 %

to

45.3 %


6.5 %

to

11.8 %


3.8 %

to

8.2 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





54.8 %

to

57.3 %


42.2 %

to

40.0 %


12.6 %

to

17.4 %


8.7 %

to

12.6 %

Diluted net income per share:




















GAAP

















$0.19

to

$0.45

Non-GAAP

















$0.43

to

$0.68

Shares used in per share calculation:




















GAAP and Non-GAAP

















119.1


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc.

Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions)



Q1 2025 Financial Guidance


Broadband


Video

Income (loss) from operations

$ 7

to

$ 13


$ (1)

to

$ 1

Depreciation

2


2


1


1

Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 9

to

$ 15


$ -

to

$ 2


















2025 Financial Guidance


Broadband


Video

Income from operations

$ 69

to

$ 98


$ 5

to

$ 14

Depreciation

10


10


3


3

Other non-operating expenses

(2)


(2)


-


-

Segment adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 77

to

$ 106


$ 8

to

$ 17


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the
"Net income (loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance."

Harmonic Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions)



Q1 2025 Financial
Guidance


2025 Financial Guidance

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (6)

to

$ 1


$ 22

to

$ 53

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

-


1


6


13

Interest expense, net

2


2


8


8

Depreciation

3


3


13


13

EBITDA

$ (1)

to

$ 7


$ 49

to

$ 87









Adjustments








Stock-based compensation

10


10


36


36

Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)

$ 9

to

$ 17


$ 85

to

$ 123


(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

(2) Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.