SPS Commerce, Inc.: SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Company delivers 96th consecutive quarter of topline growth

Fourth quarter 2024 revenue grew 18% and recurring revenue grew 19% from the fourth quarter of 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $170.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting 18% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 19% from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income was $17.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $0.89, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $0.75 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 18% to $49.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $637.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $536.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting 19% growth.

Recurring revenue grew 20% from the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net income was $77.1 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net income of $65.8 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2023, reflecting 17% growth in year-over-year net income.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share was $3.48, compared to non-GAAP income per diluted share of $2.85 in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 18% to $186.6 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.





"We are pleased with what we have accomplished in 2024, and I would like to congratulate SPS Commerce employees for their unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional understanding of the retail supply chain," said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. "With the depth and breadth of solutions we offer today, we are uniquely positioned to support all trading relationships and continue growing our network to move the world of commerce forward."

"We believe that SPS' leading retail network and competitive product portfolio position us well to continue on our profitable growth trajectory," said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce.

Guidance*

First Quarter 2025 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $178.5 million to $180.0 million, representing 19% to 20% year-over-year growth.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.39 to $0.41, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.7 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $49.5 million to $50.5 million.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $15.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $5.4 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $9.2 million.





Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $758.0 million to $763.0 million, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2024.

Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.93 to $1.99, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38.9 million shares.

Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.78 to $3.84.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $227.5 million to $231.0 million, representing 22% to 24% growth over 2024.

Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $63.0 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $23.5 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $39.8 million.





*Inclusive of the expected results of the Carbon6 acquisition

The forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially. The Company does not present a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and non-GAAP income per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, we provide investors with Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and non-GAAP income per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our management, Board of Directors, and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to an investor as they are widely used in evaluating operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are used to measure operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, investment income, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2024 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs. Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2023 included the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs. Net income is the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin consists of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Margin, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP Income Per Share Measure:

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain or loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments, other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, including for the year ended December 31, 2024 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and one-time acquisition-related insurance costs, and for the year ended December 31, 2023 the expense impacts from disposals of certain capitalized internally developed software and acquisition-related employee severance costs, and the corresponding tax impacts of the adjustments to net income, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. Net income per share, the comparable GAAP measure of financial performance, consists of net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common and diluted stock outstanding during each period. To quantify the tax effects, we recalculated income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments. The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2025, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,017 $ 219,081 Short-term investments - 56,359 Accounts receivable 56,214 50,160 Allowance for credit losses (4,179 ) (3,320 ) Accounts receivable, net 52,035 46,840 Deferred costs 65,342 62,403 Other assets 23,513 16,758 Total current assets 381,907 401,441 Property and equipment, net 37,547 36,043 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,192 7,862 Goodwill 399,180 249,176 Intangible assets, net 181,294 107,344 Other assets Deferred costs, non-current 20,572 20,347 Deferred income tax assets 505 505 Other assets, non-current 2,033 1,126 Total assets $ 1,031,230 $ 823,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,577 $ 7,420 Accrued compensation 47,160 41,588 Accrued expenses 12,108 8,014 Deferred revenue 74,256 69,187 Operating lease liabilities 4,583 4,460 Total current liabilities 146,684 130,669 Other liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 6,189 6,930 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,885 9,569 Deferred income tax liabilities 15,541 8,972 Other liabilities, non-current 241 229 Total liabilities 176,540 156,369 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock 40 39 Treasury stock (99,748 ) (128,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 627,982 537,061 Retained earnings 336,099 259,045 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (9,683 ) 222 Total stockholders' equity 854,690 667,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,031,230 $ 823,844

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 170,907 $ 144,965 $ 637,765 $ 536,910 Cost of revenues 55,585 49,040 210,714 182,069 Gross profit 115,322 95,925 427,051 354,841 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 39,220 33,214 148,920 122,936 Research and development 17,142 14,216 62,809 53,654 General and administrative 26,354 20,612 102,929 84,887 Amortization of intangible assets 7,862 4,998 23,510 16,116 Total operating expenses 90,578 73,040 338,168 277,593 Income from operations 24,744 22,885 88,883 77,248 Other income (expense), net (373 ) 3,456 10,593 8,315 Income before income taxes 24,371 26,341 99,476 85,563 Income tax expense 6,812 7,330 22,422 19,739 Net income $ 17,559 $ 19,011 $ 77,054 $ 65,824 Net income per share Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.52 $ 2.07 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 2.04 $ 1.76 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 37,646 36,831 37,306 36,646 Diluted 38,133 37,640 37,856 37,475

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 77,054 $ 65,824 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes (9,786 ) (10,079 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 18,721 18,631 Amortization of intangible assets 23,510 16,116 Provision for credit losses 7,683 5,707 Stock-based compensation 54,557 45,508 Other, net 577 2,415 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (9,653 ) (11,949 ) Deferred costs (3,120 ) (10,724 ) Other assets and liabilities (7,313 ) 1,834 Accounts payable 796 (3,947 ) Accrued compensation 1,434 7,143 Accrued expenses 4,115 1,302 Deferred revenue 728 6,464 Operating leases (1,905 ) (1,947 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 157,398 132,298 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (20,046 ) (19,761 ) Purchases of investments (85,759 ) (133,994 ) Maturities of investments 143,275 131,331 Acquisition of businesses, net (147,924 ) (70,218 ) Net cash used in investing activities (110,454 ) (92,642 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (37,567 ) - Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 4,714 9,856 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan activity 9,827 8,114 Payments for contingent consideration - (2,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (23,026 ) 15,970 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes (1,982 ) 562 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,936 56,188 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 219,081 162,893 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 241,017 $ 219,081 SPS COMMERCE, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and per share amounts)

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 17,559 $ 19,011 $ 77,054 $ 65,824 Income tax expense 6,812 7,330 22,422 19,739 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,711 4,667 18,721 18,631 Amortization of intangible assets 7,862 4,998 23,510 16,116 Stock-based compensation expense 12,293 9,411 54,557 45,508 Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments 2,521 (1,201 ) (115 ) (1,726 ) Investment income (2,205 ) (2,287 ) (10,582 ) (7,660 ) Other 86 28 1,064 1,198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,639 $ 41,957 $ 186,631 $ 157,630

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 170,907 $ 144,965 $ 637,765 $ 536,910 Net income 17,559 19,011 77,054 65,824 Margin 10 % 13 % 12 % 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 49,639 41,957 186,631 157,630 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29 % 29 % 29 % 29 %

Non-GAAP Income per Share Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 17,559 $ 19,011 $ 77,054 $ 65,824 Stock-based compensation expense 12,293 9,411 54,557 45,508 Amortization of intangible assets 7,862 4,998 23,510 16,116 Realized (gain) loss from investments held and foreign currency impact on cash and investments 2,521 (1,201 ) (115 ) (1,726 ) Other 86 28 1,064 1,198 Income tax effects of adjustments (6,371 ) (3,906 ) (24,505 ) (19,983 ) Non-GAAP income $ 33,950 $ 28,341 $ 131,565 $ 106,937 Shares used to compute net income and non-GAAP income per share Basic 37,646 36,831 37,306 36,646 Diluted 38,133 37,640 37,856 37,475 Net income per share, basic $ 0.47 $ 0.52 $ 2.07 $ 1.80 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, basic 0.43 0.25 1.46 1.12 Non-GAAP income per share, basic $ 0.90 $ 0.77 $ 3.53 $ 2.92 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 2.04 $ 1.76 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share, diluted 0.43 0.24 1.44 1.09 Non-GAAP income per share, diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 3.48 $ 2.85 The annual per share amounts may not cross-sum due to rounding.



