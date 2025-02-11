BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected in January to the highest level in just over a year, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.Consumer prices rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 4.6 percent increase in November. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 4.8 percent.A similar inflation rate was last seen in December 2023. Further, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.Core inflation also accelerated to a 1-year high of 5.8 percent from 4.7 percent a month ago.The annual price growth in food products accelerated to 6.0 percent from 5.4 percent, and costs for services grew sharply by 8.5 versus a 6.8 percent surge a month ago.Data showed that utility costs rebounded 0.2 percent after a 0.5 percent drop seen in December.On a monthly comparison, consumer prices increased 1.5 percent, faster than the previous month's 0.5 percent stable rise.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX