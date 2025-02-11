WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's sharp gains on fears of more supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on networks shipping Iranian oil to China.Also, Russian oil production fell short of its OPEC+ quota in January, easing concerns of an oversupply.Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $76.71 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures jumped 1 percent to $73.04.Both contracts rallied nearly 2 percent in the previous session after three weekly losses in a row.Aiming to build up pressure on Tehran, the U.S. Secretary slapped sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals and tankers involved in transporting several millions of barrels of Iranian crude every year to China.Elsewhere, Palestinians in Gaza fear a return to war after U.S. President Donald Trump told Hamas to free all Israeli captives by noon Saturday or he would propose cancelling the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and letting 'all hell break loose'.Concerns of further disruptions to global supplies were heightened following a Politico report that European countries plan to seize Russia's shadow fleet.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX