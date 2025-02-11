WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold steadied near record highs on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on all U.S. imports of steel and aluminum, stoking fears of a trade war and potential inflation.The safe-haven appeal of bullion has been further fueled by global growth worries and geopolitical tensions involving Israel and Hamas.Spot gold edged up by 0.1 percent to $2,910.66 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,936.94.There is a lot of uncertainty over the U.S. trade war after retaliatory Chinese duties on U.S. energy and some goods came into effect on Monday.While the new U.S. duties on aluminum and steel are unlikely to cause significant disruption, it is feared that upcoming reciprocal tariffs, potentially taking effective on February 11 or 12, could target the pharma, semiconductor chips, and auto industries.The dollar was firm as investors waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on tariffs and inflation.Investors also await U.S. reports on consumer and producer inflation along with data on retail sales and industrial production this week for greater clarity on the economic and rate outlook.On the geopolitical front, Palestinians in Gaza fear a return to war after Trump told Hamas to free all Israeli captives by noon Saturday or he would propose cancelling the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and letting 'all hell break loose'.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX