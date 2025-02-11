Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 10 February 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,600.24p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,602.77p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 7.7%. There are currently 83,138,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

11 February 2025