Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11
[11.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.02.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,386,600.00
|EUR
|0
|110,307,524.84
|9.6875
|10.02.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|981,688.09
|97.3897
