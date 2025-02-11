MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago as exports fell amid a surge in imports, data from the National Statistics of Malta showed on Tuesday.The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 341.9 million from EUR 235.9 million registered during last year.Exports fell 6.5 percent year-on-year in December, while imports climbed by 12.2 percent.During the year 2024, the trade gap was EUR 4.63 billion versus EUR 4.10 billion a year ago. Both exports and imports grew by 9.5 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.In 2024, the main increase in exports was recorded to the United States of America, and the main decrease was to Germany when compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX