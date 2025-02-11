KFC New Zealand Launches Airline Delivering Mates to Super Rugby Matches

Chick-In, Now Open!

Hold onto your drumsticks because this Super Rugby season KFC is taking fan loyalty to new heights - literally.

KFC Zing Air

Zing Air Private Jet with Super Rugby Pacific Players, L-R, Noah Hotham, Harry Plummer, Jona Nareki

Introducing Zing Air, KFC's first private airline service, delivering lucky fans from around New Zealand, straight from their hometown to a rugby match to support their favourite team.

In celebration of KFC's 12-year partnership with five New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific teams (Blues, Hurricanes, Gallagher Chiefs, Highlanders and Crusaders), KFC has developed a flight plan to get Kiwis to the match faster than you can say "extra seasoning".

From Auckland to Wellington, or Hamilton to Dunedin, flights will depart from several major cities around New Zealand, sharing the love of rugby and chicken throughout the country.

The first KFC Zing Air flight departs from Auckland to Wellington on Saturday, 1 March, where passengers can watch the Hurricanes take on the Blues.

Four more flights will depart from different spots throughout the season to ensure fans throughout New Zealand can board KFC Zing Air and support their team.

Passengers on Zing Air can expect to fly on a private jet with a mate, accommodation for the night and primo seats at the game. And, of course, the Colonel's finest chicken, coated in the iconic 11 Secret herbs and spices, will be served as part of a pre-match meal.

Blues CEO Andrew Hore is thrilled that even more Super Rugby fans will be able to cheer their favourite team on: "It's always harder for a team to play away from home. This new initiative not only boosts attendance at rugby games, but it also ensures that when teams are facing opponents on the road, they'll have the support of their biggest fans, thanks to KFC helping transport them to the game."

Arif Khan, Restaurant Brand Chief Executive, commented: "If there's one thing KFC and Super Rugby have in common, it's the unifying force to bring people together. Last year, we delivered fans to the game via the KFC Gravy Train and now, with KFC Zing Air, we've cooked up a brand-new way for fans to get even closer to the action, both on the field and in the sky".

He added: "This Super Rugby season, we can't wait to see Kiwis enjoying KFC and rugby with their mates, whether they're lucky enough to be flying high with Zing Air, cheering in the stands, or kicking back at home with a bucket".

All Zing Air flights are carbon-neutral. KFC has engaged with a carbon offsetting scheme, EKOS, to offset 100% of the carbon emissions from flights via a native planting project, the Kern Creek Forest Conservation Project in Maruia.

KFC Zing Air passes are open from today with several double passes across five flights up for grabs throughout the season.

For more information on KFC Zing Air, head to https://kfc.co.nz/ZingAir

SOURCE: KFC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire