Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is thrilled to welcome David LeBlanc as Director of Design and Construction.

"As we head into what promises to be a record-breaking year for store openings-fueled by the organic growth of our emerging brands and strategic acquisitions-Happy Belly is proud to welcome David LeBlanc as our new Director of Design and Construction," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "David's proven expertise in design, construction, and general contracting makes him an invaluable asset as we scale our restaurant business. To support the growing number of real estate locations that will be opening in 2025 and 2026, it was essential to bolster our bench strength now, setting us up to achieve disciplined organic growth for years to come. David will work closely with brand managers, franchisees, and corporate teams to manage our comprehensive design and construction timetables, ensuring that both corporate and franchisee stores are delivered on schedule. His focus on efficient execution, scalability, and profitability is critical to upholding the high standards that define Happy Belly, and his leadership will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth trajectory."

"I am happy to continue putting the band back together and reuniting with David as part of the team. I worked with David at MTY (TSX: MTY) where he was excellent at driving proficiencies of the construction and design cycle. As our brands continue to scale, David's expertise and leadership will be invaluable in guiding us through this exciting phase of expansion. His extensive experience in the franchised food sector includes various senior design and construction roles at Basil Box, b.good, BUILD IT, and MTY."

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

