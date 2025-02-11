BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $107.587 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $174.678 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to $2.207 billion from $1.678 billion last year.Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $107.587 Mln. vs. $174.678 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $2.207 Bln vs. $1.678 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects a sequential revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent with a gross margin of 19 to 21 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX