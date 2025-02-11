WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies extended gains in the past 24 hours even as the turbulence created by trade war escalation swayed global market sentiment. U.S. has recently imposed 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, effective March 4.Overall crypto market capitalization has increased around 1 percent overnight to $3.23 trillion. Trading volume over the 24-hour period however declined 8.7 percent to $96 billion.BTC has edged up 0.09 percent overnight to trade at $97,973.71, around 10 percent below the all-time high. BTC is however grappling with losses of close to 1 percent in the past week. The leading cryptocurrency touched a high of $98,492.90 and a low of $96,909.07 in the past 24 hours.Data from Farside Investors showed that Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $186 million on Monday as compared with inflows of $171 million on Friday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with outflows of $136 million.Ethereum rallied 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,695.83 around 45 percent below the previous peak recorded in November 2021. Weekly losses however exceed 1.1 percent. Ether traded between $2,724.90 and $2,635.15 in the past 24 hours. Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $23 million on Monday versus nil inflows on Friday.Bitcoin is now ranked 7th and Ethereum 35th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.3rd ranked XRP (XRP) jumped 1.8 percent overnight to trade at $2.48, around 35 percent below the all-time high touched in January 2018. The cryptocurrency's weekly losses exceed 3.2 percent.The price of 5th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 1.6 percent overnight. With weekly losses of more than 3 percent, SOL is currently trading at $201.55, around 32 percent below its record high.6th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 5.4 percent overnight and 10.2 percent in the past week at its current trading price of $639.33. BNB is currently trading 19 percent below the all-time high.8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) also rallied 4.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.2643. Having shed 1.1 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 64 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) leaped 13.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.795. ADA is currently trading 74 percent below the record high touched in September 2021. Cardano's ADA token surged in the backdrop of Grayscale Investments applying for the first-ever spot ADA exchange-traded fund in the U.S.10th ranked TRON (TRX) added 3 percent overnight to trade at $ 0.2457. TRX has jumped more than 11 percent in the past week. The trading price is 44 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4, 2024.91st ranked SPX6900 (SPX) topped overnight gains with a surge of 20.2 percent. 79th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), 94th ranked Helium (HNT) and 42nd ranked Kaspa (KAS) followed with gains of more than 19 percent.96th ranked Onyxcoin (XCN) topped overnight losses with a decline of 6.9 percent. 26th ranked MANTRA (OM) followed with losses of 3.8 percent.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended February 7 showed net inflows of $1.3 billion versus net inflows of $527 million in the prior week.Year-to-date flows stood at $7.4 billion. According to the report, Ethereum topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the past week.Ethereum-based products received inflows of $793 million followed by Bitcoin-based products that recorded inflows of $407 million. XRP-based products witnessed inflows of $21 million. Multi-asset products also recorded inflows of $14.4 million.More than 83 percent of the cumulative AUM of $163.6 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $137 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 60 percent. Bitcoin's AUM of $137 million is close to 7 percent of the original cryptocurrency's market capitalization of $1.91 trillion. AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $14.4 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $7.1 billion. An AUM of $1.8 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM close to $1.1 billion followed by Binance-based products with an AUM of $575 million.The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $602 million to iShares ETF. ProShares ETF recorded inflows of $83 million. Grayscale Investments surprisingly recorded inflows of $17 million. Fidelity ETF registered outflows of $218 million during the week.iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $59.9 billion implying a share of 36.6 percent. Grayscale Investments accounts for an AUM of $29.3 billion, which is 17.9 percent of the cumulative AUM of $163.6 billion. Fidelity commands an AUM of $20.3 billion followed by ARK 21Shares that has an AUM of $5 billion.The top 3 viz iShares, Grayscale Investments and Fidelity account for close to 67 percent of the total AUM.The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $1.1 billion to United States and $60.7 million to Germany. Switzerland also recorded inflows of $53.8 million.Of the cumulative AUM of $163.6 billion, $122.4 billion or 74.8 percent is in United States. Switzerland follows with AUM of $7 billion whereas Canada accounts for an AUM of $5.8 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $5.6 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.6 billion.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. 