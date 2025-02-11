WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, in line with analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.35 to $10.75 per share on revenues between $16.9 billion and $17.3 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.54 per share on revenues of $16.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.40 per share on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX