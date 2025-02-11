WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $284.00 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $229.00 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $318.00 million or $2.37 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $4.365 billion from $3.980 billion last year.Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $284.00 Mln. vs. $229.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $4.365 Bln vs. $3.980 Bln last year.FY25 Revenue Guidance $16.90 Bln - $17.30 BlnFY25 EPS Guidance $10.35 - $10.75Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX