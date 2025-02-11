Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Dow Jones News
11.02.2025 12:37 Uhr
DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) 
Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Feb-2025 / 12:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 612.1612 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150641 
CODE: CW8G LN 
ISIN: LU1681043672 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681043672 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CW8G LN 
Sequence No.:  375688 
EQS News ID:  2084489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084489&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2025 06:06 ET (11:06 GMT)

