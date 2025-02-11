DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2025 / 12:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.97 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14779985 CODE: AASG LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASG LN Sequence No.: 375690 EQS News ID: 2084493 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 11, 2025 06:06 ET (11:06 GMT)