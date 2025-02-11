BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.The trade deficit dropped to EUR 381.3 million in December from EUR 360.0 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 124.9 million.As compared to last year, exports fell 4.5 percent, and imports slid by 2.5 percent.On a monthly basis, exports tumbled by 8.3 percent amid a 7.3 percent growth in imports.During the year 2024, the value of exports dropped 1.9 percent compared to 2023, and imports were 7.4 percent lower.The detailed data for the year 2024 will be published by the statistical office on February 19.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX