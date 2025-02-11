WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $2.551 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $492 million or $0.54 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $5.148 billion from $4.316 billion last year.Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.551 Bln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $5.148 Bln vs. $4.316 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX