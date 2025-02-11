JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has urged Israel to cancel its ceasefire deal with Hamas and 'let all hell break out' if Hamas does not release all the remaining hostages in its custody by noon on Saturday.He was apparently responding to Hamas threat to delay 'until further notice' the release of 17 Israeli hostages later this week in the first phase of the ceasefire.The Palestinian militant outfit accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire deal.Hamas had agreed to free 17 Israeli hostages on Saturday in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who are already released by Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed 'relentless action' to get the hostages being held in Gaza released.'As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock - I think it's an appropriate time - I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,' Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Monday.Echoing Israel's claim that eight of the hostages are not alive, Trump said, 'I think a lot of the hostages are dead.'Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Trump's move to force Palestinians out of their land is a 'serious crime that will ultimately fail.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX