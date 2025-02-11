WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced a 25 percent tax on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States. According to a presidential proclamation that Trump signed on Monday, the hiked tariffs will come into effect on March 12.'This is a big deal, the beginning of making America rich again,' he said. 'Our nation requires steel and aluminum to be made in America, not in foreign lands,' Trump told reporters.This will make the prices of these critical metals cheaper for American consumers, according to the president.Total steel imports as a share of U.S. consumption increased significantly in 2024, reaching nearly 30 percent. Imports from countries with which the United States has reached alternative agreements have increased significantly as a share of total imports, from 74 percent in 2018 to 82 percent in 2024.Trump said that the Secretary of Commerce has informed him that imports of steel articles from Canada and Mexico have increased significantly to levels that once again threaten to impair U.S. national security. Volumes from both Canada and Mexico increased overall, from 7.77 million metric tons in 2020 to 9.14 million metric tons in 2024.Trump said that exports of steel from China have recently surged, exceeding 114 million metric tons through November 2024 while displacing production in other countries and forcing them to export greater volumes of steel articles and derivative steel articles to the United States.Canada, which accounted for more than half of aluminum imported into the U.S. last year, will be worst-affected by the move.Its Minister of Innovation Francois-Phillippe Champagne said the tariffs were 'totally unjustified.'European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded by saying, 'Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered - they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures.''I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum exports. Tariffs are taxes - bad for business, worse for consumers. The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests. We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers,' she said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX