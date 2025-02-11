CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Extreme volatility that marked the onset of the trade war eased as markets reconciled to fresh tariffs and counter tariffs. Meanwhile, markets keenly wait for the release of key economic data including consumer price inflation, producer price inflation and retail sales from the U.S. due later in the week. Corporate earnings updates also remain firmly on markets' radar.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. European benchmarks are trading close to the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Supply concerns lifted crude oil prices. Gold retreated after breaching $2,968 for the first time ever, driven by trade war fears and inflation concerns. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained. Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,390.10, down 0.18% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,048.20, down 0.30% Germany's DAX at 21,941.53, up 0.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,761.52, down 0.07% France's CAC 40 at 8,006.99, up 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,365.25, up 0.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,795.50, up 0.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,484.00, up 0.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,318.06, down 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,294.86, down 1.06%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0320, up 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.2365, down 0.02% USD/JPY at 152.19, up 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6273, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.4341, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 108.24, down 0.07%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.521%, up 0.58% Germany at 2.4055%, up 1.84% France at 3.134%, up 1.62% U.K. at 4.5320%, up 1.66% Japan at 1.313%, down 0.15% (Feb 10)Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.94, up 1.41%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $73.20, up 1.22%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,929.20, down 0.18%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,984.70, up 0.23% Ethereum at $2,698.21, up 1.80% XRP at $2.49, up 2.64% Solana at $202.51, down 0.82% BNB at $639.02, up 5.43%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX