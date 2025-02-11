Bastazo Launches AI-Powered Platform to Automate Vulnerability Remediation for Critical Infrastructure

Bastazo, a cybersecurity company specializing in operational technology (OT), today announced the launch of the updated Bastazo Platform, an AI-powered solution designed to streamline vulnerability remediation for critical infrastructure. Unlike traditional vulnerability management tools that generate lists of security gaps without prescribing action, Bastazo automates the path from detection to resolution, reducing risk without increasing operational burden.

"Vulnerability backlogs in critical infrastructure are growing faster than teams can remediate them," said Kylie McClanahan, CTO of Bastazo. "Most solutions stop at identification. We take it further, prioritizing threats, recommending fixes, and integrating them into work plans. Our platform helps organizations move from reactive patching to proactive security."

The Bastazo Platform ingests vulnerability data from several threat feeds, including the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, automatically mapping risks to an organization's specific OT assets. Using machine learning models, the platform evaluates real-world threat activity, then considers operational constraints and an organization's profile to deliver actionable remediation plans.

Bastazo provides multiple remediation options, whether patching, configuration changes, or compensating controls, so security teams can select the safest, most efficient approach for their environment. Every action is logged to support compliance reporting for strict regulatory frameworks like NERC CIP.

Designed for energy, water, and industrial sectors, Bastazo addresses the unique constraints of OT security, where uptime and safety take precedence. Unlike IT environments where patches can be applied rapidly, OT systems often require manual testing, scheduling, and workaround identification. Bastazo automates this process, integrating directly with existing work management systems.

"We know that in OT, security can't come at the cost of reliability," said Mauricio Iglesias, CEO of Bastazo. "That's why we built a platform that doesn't just highlight risks-it helps teams resolve them efficiently while keeping operations online."

The Bastazo Platform is now available for early adopters in energy, water, and industrial control system sectors. Organizations can onboard via on-premise deployment, ensuring full control over data security.

Bastazo is an AI-driven cybersecurity platform focused on remediation for operational technology. By prioritizing the top 3% of critical vulnerabilities, Bastazo helps organizations automate risk mitigation while reducing team workloads. Its proprietary AI solutions bridge security and operational teams, ensuring faster, more effective remediation strategies.

