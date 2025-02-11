Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Expands Medical Cannabis Portfolio in Germany

Global Leader in Medical Cannabis Launches New Cannabis Extract Products and Formulations

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical ("Tilray"), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its industry-leading medical cannabis extract portfolio in Germany. Tilray's new medical cannabis offerings in Germany includes the introduction of an additional product size for its top-selling medical cannabis extract, along with a new formulation aimed at addressing the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers. Recognizing the increasing demand for balanced medical cannabis extracts, which are among the top-prescribed medical cannabis extracts in Germany, Tilray Medical introduces the following:

Tilray THC50 CBD50 (25ml): A high-potency 1:1 medical cannabis extract designed for patients requiring higher cannabinoid content, offering an option for those who need stronger therapeutic effects while maintaining the same balanced THC:CBD ratio that has become in demand in Germany.

Tilray THC10 CBD10 (10ml): A new trial size version of Tilray Medical's top selling medical cannabis extract, responding to patients and physicians demand for smaller formats that allow for more accessible initial dosing and treatment exploration.

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, said, "Our unwavering focus on innovation and education, together with our dedication to patient care drives everything we do. Because of this, physicians and patients around the world trust the efficacy and safety of our products, which is evidenced by our position as the leading provider of medical cannabis extracts in Germany. In consultation with healthcare providers, we continuously evaluate our portfolio and are developing new innovations, including these new product launches to meet diverse patient needs. "

Tilray Medical's medical cannabis products are available with a physician's prescription at pharmacies throughout Germany.

Tilray THC10 CBD10 25ml & 10ml

Tilray THC50 CBD50 25ml

Tilray THC25 CBD25 25ml

Tilray THC25

Tilray THC5 CBD20

Tilray THC20 CBD6

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.comand follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

