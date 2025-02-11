EDITED and Fynd's strategic partnership will help shape the future of retail innovation.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Reliance-backed Fynd, India's leading omnichannel retail technology company.

Fynd, part of the Reliance ecosystem, powers over 5,000 fashion stores across India and has rapidly grown to become a significant player in the country's retail landscape.

Reliance-backed Fynd decided to partner with EDITED to support its mission of delivering affordable fashion products and societal value to its customers. Specifically, Fynd will leverage EDITED's market intelligence and expert retail research to enhance trend identification and improve speed to market.

"At Fynd, putting the customer first and delivering superior value is at the core of what we do. Partnering with EDITED provides us the insights we need to deepen our understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences, refining our design and product strategy to better serve our customers."

- Rahul Mandowara, Director Business Finance at Fynd

"Our partnership with Reliance-backed Fynd marks an exciting chapter for both companies. EDITED's real-time market insights will enable Fynd to make data-driven decisions around trend investment and design choices, enhancing its product offering and allowing the 1000+ brands it serves to further accelerate and enhance their design and distribution systems," says EDITED's Chief Revenue Officer, Marty Siewert.

This partnership underscores the power of data in driving retail success. We're excited to support Fynd's goals with our retail intelligence solution and empower innovation with connected, actionable insights.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

