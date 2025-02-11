ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $2.195 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $1.973 billion, or $0.46 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.381 billion or $0.55 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $11.544 billion from $10.849 billion last year.The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.195 Bln. vs. $1.973 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $11.544 Bln vs. $10.849 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX