WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $182 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.89 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $1.828 billion from $1.882 billion last year.Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $182 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.828 Bln vs. $1.882 Bln last year.