WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), a chemical company, on Tuesday registered a wider net loss for the fourth quarter. However, the firm reported an improvement in sales, helped by higher volumes.For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, DuPont posted a net loss of $118 million, or $0.28 per share, compared with a loss of $22 million, or $0.05 per share, recorded for the same period last year.Loss from continuing operations narrowed to $61 million, or $0.17 per share, from the prior year's loss of $300 million, or $0.72 per share. Loss from discontinued operations stood at $45 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a profit of $286 million, or $0.66 per share in 2023.Excluding items, earnings were $476 million or $1.13 per share, higher than $376 million or $0.87 per share last year. On average, analysts polled had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company recorded sales of $3.092 billion, up from the previous year's $2.898 billion, due to an 8 percent increase in volumes. These higher volumes were led by continued strong demand in electronics end-markets, a return to year-over-year growth in medical packaging and biopharma within healthcare markets, and further acceleration in water markets.Looking ahead, for the first quarter, DuPont expects adjusted income of around $0.95 per share, above analysts' estimate of $0.93 per share.The company anticipates first-quarter net sales of approximately $3.025 billion, compared with analysts' expectation of $3.05 billion.For the full-year 2025, DuPont projects adjusted earnings of $4.30 to $4.40 per share, on sales of $12.800 billion to $12.900 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to earn $4.31 per share, on revenue of $12.9 billion, for the year.For the full-year 2024, the company recorded adjusted income per share of $4.07 on sales of $12.386 billion.DD was up by 2.94 percent at $78.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.