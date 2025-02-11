ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) initiated its adjusted earnings and annual organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings to grow in a range of 8 to 10 percent and comparable earnings in a range of 2 to 3 percent from the $2.88 per share reported in 2024, implying earnings in a range of $2.94 to $2.97 per share.It also now projects organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent, with a 3 to 4 percent currency headwind and a slight headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.The Street is looking for earnings of $2.95 per share on revenue growth of 2.86 percent to $47.52 billion for the year.For the first quarter, Coca-Cola projects comparable net revenues to include 3 to 4 percent currency headwind and 2 to 3 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes. Comparable earnings are expected to include a 5 to 6 percent currency headwind and a 2 to 3 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX