WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to end the procurement and forced use of paper straws.He has directed the concerned officials of his administration to stop purchasing paper straws and ensure they are no longer provided within Federal buildings.The Order requires the development of a National Strategy to End the Use of Paper Straws within 45 days to alleviate the forced use of paper straws nationwide.Cities and states across America have banned plastic straws, forcing Americans to use nonfunctional paper straws.Paper straws use chemicals that may carry risks to human health - including 'forever chemical' PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) which are known to be highly water soluble and can bleed from the straw into a drink.A study found that while PFAS were found in paper straws, no measurable PFAS were found in plastic straws.Paper straws are not the eco-friendly alternative they claim to be - studies have shown that producing paper straws can have a larger carbon footprint and require more water than plastic straws, the White House said in a fact sheet.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX