Greater Than enables Waylens to launch a unique video safety platform featuring predictive risk insights

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is proud to have enabled its partner Waylens to launch a unique global video safety platform with predictive risk insights. The launch enhances Waylens' portfolio of safety solutions to meet the rapidly growing demand for fleet video telematics.

Following a partnership announcement in December, Greater Than worked with Waylens to develop the solution in a matter of weeks. The solution integrates Waylens' highly customizable AI video telematics technology, powered by NPUs, with Greater Than's AI predictive road safety risk intelligence in one comprehensive platform.?

"We're excited to unveil this world-leading predictive safety platform," said Jim Davis, VP, Insurance & Risk Management, Waylens. "As demand for AI video telematics soars, this unique solution enables fleets to proactively manage risk while enhancing underwriting and claims management for insurers."?

Key benefits of the platform include:?

Categorization of video clips in context with crash probability predictions

Faster identification of high-risk drivers to facilitate prompt intervention

Expanded use of video technology within insurance, from claims management to underwriting?

"As a result of a fantastic partnership, we've been able to work at speed to bring this exciting new value proposition to market," said Jim Noble, Global Director of Insurance & Head of the Americas at Greater Than. "Waylens' new platform completely transforms the way fleet managers use video technology to understand and mitigate driver risk and adds value to video technology for insurance companies."?

Greater Than and Waylens are attending Geotab Connect in Orlando, Florida from February 25-27, where the new platform will be showcased. Visit Waylens' booth C23 for more information.

