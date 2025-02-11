SportsQuest, Inc.: Sports Quest, Inc. Files Form 10 to Become an SEC Reporting Issuer, Outlines eBike Expansion Plans

Sports Quest, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPQS) is pleased to announce that it has officially filed a long-awaited Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become a fully reporting issuer. This milestone reflects the Company's dedication to transparency, regulatory compliance, and enhanced corporate governance. Investors will benefit from more detailed and timely financial disclosures, reinforcing confidence in SPQS's long-term strategy.

Strategic Expansion into the eBike Industry In addition to the regulatory milestone, SPQS is in the initial stages of acquiring all assets of an established eBike manufacturer and franchisor. This expansion is poised to bring innovative mobility solutions to the market, leveraging an existing network of multi-unit franchised enterprises. The Company's strategy includes assembly operations in Canada, with fulfillment centers based in Vancouver, BC, (to service the West Coast) and Miami, FL, (for the East Coast customers); ensuring a seamless supply chain for future customers, resellers, and franchisees.

Outlook on Crypto Token Development As part of its forward-thinking initiatives, SPQS is evaluating the development of a cryptocurrency token backed by eBike assets. This potential digital asset aims to enhance investment opportunities within the Company's expanding mobility ecosystem. More details will be announced as the project progresses.

"We believe that becoming an SEC reporting company marks a significant step toward credibility and investor confidence. Our strategic expansion into the eBike industry, along with future blockchain opportunities, reflects our commitment to innovation and long-term growth," said SPQS EVP and spoke person James Healey "We will keep shareholders updated as we move forward with these initiatives."

About Sports Quest, Inc.:

Sports and Entertainment Company. The Company developed and maintains a franchise portal for both B2B and B2C front and back-office end users known in the industry as iefranchise.com. The Company is in the process of a joint venture and or amalgamation with a Canadian-based e-Bike manufacturer distributor and a franchisor with 10 active outlets. The JV is aiming to include the development of a utility crypto token see www.ride2earn.com for full details.

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of SPQS that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SPQS cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SPQS is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind SPQS's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond SPQS's control. In addition to those discussed in SPQS's press releases, public filings, and statements by SPQS's management, including, but not limited to, SPQS's estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, SPQS's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, SPQS's ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match SPQS's capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SPQS does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events

SPQS Management

Contact Info:

Twitter @SpqsOtc

Phone: +1 561 631 9221

Email: ir@sports-quest.co

Web: https://sports-quest.co

SOURCE: SportsQuest, Inc.

