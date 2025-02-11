WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, financial services company Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. or FIS (FIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.17 to $1.22 per share on revenues between $2.485 billion and $2.510 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.28 per share on revenues of $2.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.70 to $5.80 per share on revenues between $10.435 billion and $10.495 billion.The Street is looking for earnings of $5.72 per share on revenues of $10.59 billion for the year.The company said it remains committed to shareholder returns and plans to repurchase approximately $1.2 billion of shares in 2025.Additionally, the company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of approximately 35% of adjusted net earnings, excluding EMI. On January 30, 2025, FIS' Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX