WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $880 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.163 billion or $3.77 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $3.592 billion from $3.152 billion last year.S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $880 Mln. vs. $579 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.85 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.592 Bln vs. $3.152 Bln last year.