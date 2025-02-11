Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2025 14:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veterans Cannabis Care Expands Mission to Serve Veterans in Need

Finanznachrichten News

Please donate today and give a Veteran Relief

CASSELBERRY, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / Veterans Cannabis Care (VCC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Veterans' quality of life through access to The Florida Medical Marijuana Program, cannabis education and resources, proudly announces its commitment to expanding its programs to serve even more Veterans in need. As part of this effort, the organization is now accepting donations to further and amplify their mission in Florida, Regionally and Nationally.

Logo

Logo
Logo

A Mission to Heal VCC was founded with a mission to provide Veterans with alternative medicine, focusing on natural cannabis to improve their mental and physical well-being. By offering education on cannabis use for PTSD, pain management, and other service-related conditions, VCC supports Veterans in reclaiming their lives. The organization also advocates for broader acceptance and understanding of cannabis as a vital component of Veteran care.

"Veterans often face immense challenges after their service, and we are here to ensure they have access to resources that promote healing and a better quality of life without Big Pharma Drugs," said Robb Harmon, at Veterans Cannabis Care. "Our mission is rooted in gratitude and a commitment to giving back to those who have given so much."

A Call for Community Support To meet the growing demand for its services, VCC is now actively seeking donations. These contributions will enable the organization to:

  • Expand outreach programs to reach more Veterans.

  • Provide education and workshops about cannabis therapy.

  • Support legislative efforts advocating for veteran access to medical cannabis.

  • Develop new partnerships and resources to strengthen community impact.

Donations of any size will directly contribute to these initiatives, ensuring that no Veteran is left without support.

Join Us in Making a Difference The community is invited to support Veterans Cannabis Care by donating via the organization's website at www.veteranscannabiscare.org/donations/

Every contribution brings VCC one step closer to achieving its vision of a Country where every Veteran receives the care they need and deserve.

For more information about VCC's mission, programs, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Robb Harmon / Founder
407 325-9138
robb@veteranscannabiscare.org
www.veteranscannabiscare.org

Together, we can give back to those who have served us. Join Veterans Cannabis Care in creating a brighter future for Veterans today.



.

SOURCE: Veterans Cannabis Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.