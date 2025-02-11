Veterans Cannabis Care Expands Mission to Serve Veterans in Need

Please donate today and give a Veteran Relief

Veterans Cannabis Care (VCC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Veterans' quality of life through access to The Florida Medical Marijuana Program, cannabis education and resources, proudly announces its commitment to expanding its programs to serve even more Veterans in need. As part of this effort, the organization is now accepting donations to further and amplify their mission in Florida, Regionally and Nationally.

A Mission to Heal VCC was founded with a mission to provide Veterans with alternative medicine, focusing on natural cannabis to improve their mental and physical well-being. By offering education on cannabis use for PTSD, pain management, and other service-related conditions, VCC supports Veterans in reclaiming their lives. The organization also advocates for broader acceptance and understanding of cannabis as a vital component of Veteran care.

"Veterans often face immense challenges after their service, and we are here to ensure they have access to resources that promote healing and a better quality of life without Big Pharma Drugs," said Robb Harmon, at Veterans Cannabis Care. "Our mission is rooted in gratitude and a commitment to giving back to those who have given so much."

A Call for Community Support To meet the growing demand for its services, VCC is now actively seeking donations. These contributions will enable the organization to:

Expand outreach programs to reach more Veterans.

Provide education and workshops about cannabis therapy.

Support legislative efforts advocating for veteran access to medical cannabis.

Develop new partnerships and resources to strengthen community impact.

Donations of any size will directly contribute to these initiatives, ensuring that no Veteran is left without support.

Join Us in Making a Difference The community is invited to support Veterans Cannabis Care by donating via the organization's website at www.veteranscannabiscare.org/donations/

Every contribution brings VCC one step closer to achieving its vision of a Country where every Veteran receives the care they need and deserve.

For more information about VCC's mission, programs, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Robb Harmon / Founder

407 325-9138

robb@veteranscannabiscare.org

www.veteranscannabiscare.org

Together, we can give back to those who have served us. Join Veterans Cannabis Care in creating a brighter future for Veterans today.

