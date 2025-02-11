RxPR: Every Day, an Independent Pharmacy Shuts Down - ATRIUMX Helps Owners Take Control

New Conference format poised to support Community Pharmacy

One in three independent pharmacies in the U.S. is shutting down (Source: NCPA). Shrinking reimbursements, PBM pressures, and staffing challenges are driving independent pharmacies out of business. Pharmacy owners need a space to ask the right questions, collaborate on solutions, and build systems-rather than sit through lists of products and ideas that fail to deliver real results. ATRIUMX is the first attendee-driven unconference designed to provide pharmacy leaders with real-world solutions for financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term success.

ATRIUMX | February 27 - March 1, 2025, Orlando, FL

Unlike traditional independent pharmacy conferences, ATRIUMX is 90% shaped by attendees-ensuring discussions tackle the most pressing challenges of running and growing a pharmacy business. Instead of passive learning, attendees engage in high-impact problem-solving sessions.

What Makes ATRIUMX Different?

Attendees shape the agenda - 90% of topics are selected by pharmacy owners.

Industry experts in the room - Learn directly from front-line leaders.

Collaboration over competition - Peer-led discussions drive real-time solutions.

Stronger industry networks - Meaningful engagement between owners and exhibitors.

A growing national movement - Pharmacy owners from 17 states are already attending.

Expert-Led Discussions on Key Industry Challenges:

Maximizing revenue without new patients - Exploring LTC@Home, pouch packaging, and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM).

Navigating pharmacy regulations - Compliance strategies for drug availability shifts and GLP-1 restrictions.

Leveraging 503B-to-503A opportunities - Legal and regulatory insights from industry experts.

Why The Unconference Format Works

Research confirms that active engagement, shared experiences, and collaborative problem-solving lead to better retention and real-world impact. ATRIUMX follows this proven model-supporting pharmacy owners who don't want to just passively listen, but actively participate, strategize, and walk away with actionable solutions.

What Industry Leaders Are Saying

"ATRIUMX is about empowering pharmacy owners to take control of their businesses in ways traditional conferences never could. This event is designed to help owners implement real solutions, not just collect information."

- Dr. Nicolette Mathey, PharmD, CEO, Atrium24

"Independent pharmacies need to shift from survival mode to a growth mindset. ATRIUMX provides the tools and network to make that happen."

- Bill Holmes, Industry Leader

Join the Movement-Register Today

ATRIUMX isn't just another pharmacy conference-it's the solution-driven event the industry has been waiting for. Secure your spot and take control of your pharmacy's future.

Join the Movement-Register Today

February 27 - March 1, 2025

Orlando, Florida

Margaritaville Resort Registration About ATRIUMX



Contact Information

Todd Eury

CEO

eury@rxpr.net

412-585-4001

SOURCE: RxPR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire