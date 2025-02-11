Konzelman focused on growth and innovation to help organizations unlock the potential of their cloud strategy

Aptum, a hybrid cloud, infrastructure, networking and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Jaime Konzelman as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, she will lead Aptum's go-to-market strategy, overseeing sales, partnerships, and marketing to help customers make the most of their cloud investment.

Konzelman brings more than two decades of experience with Fortune 500 and 1000 companies across industries including entertainment, hospitality, and IT managed services. Her expertise in selling complex IT services, leading high-performing teams, and empowering people aligns with Aptum's mission to simplify IT complexities and unlock tech freedom for its customers.

"Jaime believes leadership is about igniting potential, pushing boundaries, and enabling those around her to take bold action. We're beyond excited to have her join us, further strengthening our team and the work we do," said Ian Rae, CEO and President of Aptum. "We're committed to building solutions that make sense for our customers' goals and specific situations. Jaime's expertise and passion for innovation will help continue to propel us forward, doing what is required for our customers' success."

Konzelman shares Aptum's belief in customer-centric innovation. "I'm thrilled at the opportunity to join Aptum at this pivotal time to help drive growth, advancements, and impact," she said. "Success is built together through strong connections. I'm eager to dig in with my colleagues and partners to support customers with transformative solutions tailored to their unique needs."

Konzelman was most recently Vice President and General Manager, Americas Sales at Rackspace Technologies. She began her career with the Walt Disney Corporation and has held leadership roles at Unisys, Atos, Xerox, Acxiom and MGM Resorts. As a dealmaker at Atos, she secured more than US$3 billion in IT services contracts, earning multiple accolades, including ISG's Sales Leader of the Year and Atos' President's Club recognition.

A bestselling author, Harvard-trained leadership facilitator, motivational speaker, and executive coach, Konzelman has developed proprietary training programs to help teams and individuals achieve outstanding results. She holds a B.S. in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts and an A.A.S. in Business Administration from the Borough of Manhattan Community College. A passionate triathlete, she also serves on the board of Rockin Runners in Las Vegas.

About Aptum

Aptum is a hybrid cloud, infrastructure, networking and managed services provider, helping businesses balance cloud flexibility with security, performance and cost-efficiency for long-term success. With 25+ years of expertise, Aptum takes a platform and vendor-agnostic approach to ensure tailored solutions for each customer. They operate across public, private and edge environments, matching the right workloads with the right platforms, and bolstering it with the right expertise at the right time. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG).

