Cato Networks Demonstrates Industry-Leading Execution and Value for Second Year in a Row in 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for SASE

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, was recognized today as a SASE Leader by GigaOm in its comprehensive technology analysis, the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). For the second year running, GigaOm found Cato to be both a Leader and Outperformer, delivering industry-leading functionality. Cato sits closest to the Radar Report's bullseye, which represents the most complete solution and comprehensive vision, providing excellent execution and value. The GigaOm Radar Report for SASE is just the latest validation of Cato's leadership.

"Cato Networks is classified as an Outperformer in the SASE market due to its rapid pace of organic innovation, consistently introducing cutting-edge features developed in-house that are seamlessly integrated into its unified, cloud-native platform," said Ivan McPhee, senior analyst at GigaOm. "Cato Networks has a focused approach to SASE, innovating to add emerging features like AI-driven capabilities, endpoint protection platform (EPP)/endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) while continuously improving its platform."

Delivering on the Promise of SASE

Enterprises worldwide are embracing SASE as they seek to seamlessly converge security and networking functions. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform helps customers on this journey as the world's first SASE platform that is purpose-built to ensure organizations can operate efficiently and securely in a digital world.

When it comes to SASE, the GigaOm report demonstrates that nobody does it better than the SASE creator - Cato Networks. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform's richness and maturity were evidenced in its leadership across GigaOm's feature comparisons. Cato tied for the highest average score in Key Features due to its integrated SASE architecture, next-generation security, and comprehensive threat protection. Additionally, Cato had the highest average in Emerging Features, achieving exceptional scores for its global private backbone, AI-enabled automation, universal ZTNA, and managed SASE. Cato also had the highest average score in Business Criteria due to its configurability, flexibility, manageability, and performance.

"Cato's recognition by GigaOm is yet another powerful validation of our mission to 'SASEfy' the enterprise," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, vice president of product marketing and strategic alliances at Cato Networks. "While legacy vendors and SASE pretenders add complexity, Cato delivers the seamless usability, cutting-edge innovation, and comprehensive capabilities IT leaders need to drive true digital transformation."

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

